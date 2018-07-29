Competition winners are revealed

Farming Life has been inundated with entries to its Glanbia Cheese Photographic competition giving a snapshot of life in rural Northern Ireland.

But now after much deliberation the results are in and we can finally reveal who the two lucky winners are.

The winning over 18 entry by Alan Hopps

Picking up a fantastic prize of a £500 voucher for the ever popular Galgorm Resort and Spa is Co Armagh man Alan Hopps, with his picture entitled ‘Two are better than one’.

Alan’s picture was taken on the Newry to Armagh Road on May 8, 2018.

In the under-18 section, and picking up a prize of a £100 Amazon voucher, is 14-year-old John Magee with his picture of silage cutting taken at Summerhill Farm, Hillsborough on May 30 2018.

Run over four weeks during June the competition was open to any budding amateur photographer in Northern Ireland who was able to ‘bring into focus’ the essence of local farming life.

David Chestnutt, Milk Procurement Manager, Glanbia Cheese, said: “Glanbia Cheese is a leading milk purchaser in Northern Ireland and employs 172 staff at its Magheralin facility. The plant processes in excess of 1 million litres of milk per day, helping make Glanbia Cheese the UK’s number one cheese manufacturer.

“Our continued success, however, depends on the quality and sustainability of the local farming sector. We hope this competition helped to highlight the great work which the agri-industry does locally to keep Northern Ireland’s countryside so beautiful.”

Ruth Rodgers, Farming Life’s Editor, added: “Too often we take for granted what an amazing part of the world we live in and I think the wider public doesn’t always fully appreciate the role of the local farming community as the custodians of our rural environment.

“We really enjoyed seeing the pictures our readers sent in and they really did help to capture what it is to work and live in rural Northern Ireland.”

The two winners can now look forward to a tour of the Glanbia Cheese facility at Magheralin where they will be presented with their prizes.

A selection of the shortlisted entries will be featured in Farming Life at the beginning of August.