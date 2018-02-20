Concern grows for missing Artigarvan woman

Police and the family of missing woman, 35 year old Leanne McCready, are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Leanne was last seen in Artigarvan area on the evening of Saturday 17 February. She is described as being approximately 5’4” tall, of slim build, with very long dark brown hair. It is believed that Leanne may be travelling in her silver coloured BMW car, Registration Number NNZ 3405.

Police are appealing for Leanne, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact officers in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 955 19/02/18.