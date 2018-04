Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager John Crumlish.

John is aged 15 and from the Omagh area. He was last seen on 17 March and was reported missing that evening.

He is described as being 5’ 3” tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing skinny jeans, a black and grey Nike hoody and black and white Converse trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1111 17/03/18.