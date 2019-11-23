Concerns at retention of BVD positive cattle

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the retention of BVD positive animals is a major stumbling block in the progress of eradicating the disease in Northern Ireland and is causing frustration.

The comments were made following the analysis of recent BVD programme figures showing that at the start of November 2019, 427 BVD positive animals in 283 herds, had been retained on-farm for more than five weeks since receiving a positive result.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said: “Our farmers need to be commended for helping us move closer to achieving our goal of eradicating BVD in NI as figures have dropped significantly.

“However, a small but crucial number of farmers are continuing to keep animals that have tested BVD positive on their farm.

“This not only puts the health of their entire herd and farm business at risk, but they are also giving the disease a chance to spread.

“In line with veterinary advice, we urge all farmers who have tested cattle and discovered one or more BVD positive animals, to remove them as soon as possible. This will help minimise losses and prevent the disease from spreading.

“We would also like to see the retention of positive animals brought in as a non-conformance within the NI Farm Quality Assured Scheme at the earliest opportunity to encourage a speedy removal.

“Eradicating BVD in Northern Ireland is within our reach but we need everyone committed to achieve it.”

The need to improve animal health standards – across the board – was addressed by veterinarian Dr Sam Strain at this week’s CAFRE dairy conference.

The Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI) programme manager said that we now know enough to control most of the key diseases impacting on livestock farms: the challenge is that of implementing effective planning.

When it comes to disease control measures that can be implemented on farm, the AHWNI veterinarian had a very simple message: keep it out or contain it once it arrives.

He continued: “Farmers must go through a cycle of review where the likes of Johne’s Disease is concerned.”

Dr Strain emphasised the need for livestock farmers to liaise closely with their vets.

“This will allow an effective animal health plan to be developed. Each plan must be specific to the individual farm concerned,” he said.

Dr Strain admitted that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now a major challenge to both human and animal health, adding: “But agriculture is not the problem. In reality, farming can help provide solutions.”

According to Dr Strain scientists knew 50 years ago knew that antibiotic resistance would become a problem.

“Residue monitoring is crucial,” he stressed.

“Public perception is another critical factor in the AMR debate. But we need to reduce the need for using antibiotics in the first place.

“Numerous research reports have confirmed that specific pathogens bacteria are becoming resistance to a range of antibiotics.

“And as this trend continues, we run out of treatment options.”

Dr Strain also confirmed that environmental factors are now coming into play, where the development of AMR is concerned.

He said: “Antibiotics used to treat diseases are being excreted out into the environment, where they can survive for long periods of time.

“As a result, bugs and pathogens, already in the environment, can interact with these antibiotics.”

The AHWNI representative confirmed the need for a constructive strategy, when it comes to determining the future use of antimicrobials. He commented:

“The cross over between the development of AMR in humans and farm animals is of growing concern.

“The UK now has a One Health approach in place. And, as part of this, farming must drive better antimicrobial use.

“Regulation will be part of this. Red Tractor and other farm quality assurance schemes are now putting an increased focus on issues relating to animal health.”

But Dr Strain also believes that a bottom-up approach will also be critical in dealing with AMR challenge within agriculture.

“This means improving infection control,” he said.

“If we improve infection control we reduce the need for antibiotics. In turn, better infection control will improve efficiency.”