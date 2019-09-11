Conor triumphs as Meadows SJI Series draws to a close

Co Armagh’s Conor McEneaney triumphed in the 1.30m class drawing the 2019 SJI Series to a close.

Onboard his own Guidam stallion ‘CMS Gunfire’, McEneaney made short work of the competition, to take the red rosette home on this occasion.

Followed closely by Hannah Agnew riding Harry Marshall’s ‘Juicy’, who stopped the clock less than one second behind McEneaney.

The 1.20m saw the biggest tousle for the top with a mere 0.09 seconds separating secondto fourth places respectively.

On the day the win belonged to Daniel Moore who broke the 30 second barrier with is mothers’ ‘Scooby Bee’, with Zoe Woods and ‘Without permission’ in second (30.23), third place went to Daryl Somerville with Viarada Dree Boeken (30.24), whilst fourth place was awarded to Emma Jackson and Drumnaconnell Beach Babe (30.32).

With all the excitement happening in arena one, the unregistered jumping in arena two also had a very busy day, with jumping continuing well into the late afternoon.

This Saturday (September 14th) will see the Ulster Region pony tour, Sponsored by TRI Equestrian return to the complex for their autumn pony tour.

Jumping will commence at 9am with 148 90cms in arena one and 128 50cms in arena two.

Entries are now open, to enter visit www.themec.co.uk.

Unregistered Jumping will also continue, but will be moved to arena three for the next few weeks.

Future events at the Meadows include, their first leg of the TRI Equestrian Interschools Championships taking place on Saturday, September 22 and completing the 2019 SJI programme will be the Meadows Autumn Grand Prix weekend running over September 28 and 29 September.

For further information or for stabling bookings please contact 028 383 22417, and select option one for enquires and option two for stabling and hook up bookings.

RESULTS

90cm

Divided between Katrina Savage's Cregough Rose (Katrina Savage), Joanne Morton's CSF Tequila (Kathryn Morton), Roberta Hampton's Joey (HPA) (Roberta Hampton), David Prentice`s My Clementine (Emma Jackson), Sharon Eadie`s Vanderbitt (Emma Jackson).

1m

Divided between Nathan Mccausland's Bowes Elevator (Nathan McCausland), Jim Maneely's Calcourt Corona (Hannah Maneely), David Nelson's Demero (Danielle Kennedy), Avril Cox-Mills's Finsceal Indianna (Lucinda Mills), Anne Brennan's GRC Quality (Mary Mcshane), Gillian Johnston's Greenday Van De Burgthoeve (Dean Cotton), Rachel Hall's LKC Miss Cloverfield (Rachel Hall), Janet McDowell's That's Amore (Mya McDowell), Bethany Murray's Val De Mazeroy (Bethany Murray).

1.10m

1, Robert Mckee`s Diamond Beach Babe (Melissa McKee); 2, Joanne Morton's Tynnan Dominic Blue (Kathryn Morton); 3, Abigial Carlisle's Vistolano (Abigial Carlisle); 4, Avril Cox-Mills's Finsceal Indianna (Lucinda Mills); 5, Robert Moore's Altaskin Buddy (Rachel Mckimmon); 6, Rachelle Hardings Crossmaglen Bandit (Charlotte Harding).

1.20m

1, Lorna Moore's Scooby Bee (Daniel Moore); 2, Tracy Woods's Without Permission (Zoe Woods); 3, Roughan Farm's Viarada Dree Boeken (Daryl Somerville); 4, Lawrence Patterson's Drumnaconnell Beach Babe (Emma Jackson); 5, Amanda Tinney's Knockbrack Diamond Lady (Melissa Tinney); 6, Robert Moore's Altaskin Buddy (Rachel McKimmon).

1.30m

1, Conor McEneaney's CMS Gunfire (Conor McEneaney); 2, Harry Marshall's Juicy (Hannah Agnew); 3, Elizabeth A Craig's Kilrodan Landcruiser (Rachel McKimmon); 4, Gary Marshall's Happy Boy (Savannah Barry); 5, Tracy Woods's Without Permission (Zoe Woods); 6, Raymond Kelly's Pomeroy (Conall Kelly).