On Thursday 1 March, the award winning Comber Farmers’ Market will celebrate World Book Day 2018 by encouraging visitors to bring along a cook book that is gathering dust on the shelf and swap it for something different.

Gabby, Roy and Deborah from Comber Farmers’ Market have dug out some of their old cook books for the cook book swap on the 1 March, celebrating World Book Day.

Every first Thursday of the month, Comber Farmers’ Market hosts around 25 artisan traders with locally grown and produced items including meat and fish, fresh bread, eggs, milk, jams and chutneys, chocolate, plants, fruit and veg, baked goods, cheese and so much more.