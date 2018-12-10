Cookstown Dairy Service puts dairy equipment and technology to the fore

At this year’s Winter Fair, Cookstown Dairy Services (CDS) will be at stand EK22 showcasing the latest in dairy equipment and technology.

The equipment and solutions on display will include products from all categories including: Milking, Feeding, Cooling, Scrapers and Health and Fertility Monitoring.

This year CDS has seen a range of dairy equipment installed in Northern Ireland operating from their depot in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim and head office in Ardee, Co. Louth.

In particular, Rapid Exit and Rotary Parlours have been very popular. These parlours milk more cows in less time with less labour.

As herds are increasing in size, the need for efficiency in milking has grown even more important.

For farmers who want to go the automation route, Dairymaster’s intelligent technology boosts efficiency by controlling all functions from milking to feeding to drafting and even seamlessly integrates with its health and fertility monitoring system – the MooMonitor+.

On the day, CDS will be showing the benefits of these parlours along with a special offer on a cluster exchange – allowing a trade in deal of old milking clusters for new Dairymaster lite claw pieces and liners.

There will also be a valuable prize draw for ClusterCleanse liquid on the day.

The team from Cookstown Dairy Services will include Sean and John Reid, Gavin Connaughty, David Smith and Michael Callaghan. Dairymaster personnel on the stand will include Pat Ryan and Niall O’Hanlon.