Cookstown tragedy funerals: ‘deaths of three teens have left us in a valley of tears’

School children have formed a guard of honour to pay tribute to Morgan Barnard as the first funeral for the victims of the St Patrick’s Day party crush began.

The funerals of three teenagers who died after a crush in the queue for a disco are taking place today.

The funeral cortege makes its way to St Patricks Church, Donaghmore for the funeral of of Lauren Bullock. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died outside a St Patrick’s Day event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The crush happened as hundreds of young people were waiting to get into the event on Sunday night.

Morgan’s family, who said the teenager brightened people’s lives with his humour, had encouraged friends and family to wear Hawaiian shirts or sports tops to the service this morning.

Pupils from schools in Dungannon and Cookstown took part in the guard of honour.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, addressed mourners as Morgan’s requiem mass began.

“Words fail us at times like this,” he said.

“All that really matters, and makes a difference, is love and friendship and compassion. And only faith can dare to speak into the darkness of these days to offer a glimmer of light and hope in this valley of tears.”

He added: “Here in Co Tyrone this week - as families, parishes, schools and communities - we’ve been circling each other around with love and faith and kindness and compassion.

“The shocking events of Sunday last have reminded us that life is very fragile; we need to cherish every moment and always look out for each other, and keep each other safe.

“Thank you all for being here today to offer your prayerful presence and support. In the days ahead, we will cherish the memories of these precious and gifted young people whose lives have been so suddenly wrenched from among us; we will continue to hold their families, and each other, close in love and faith.”