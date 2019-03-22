Cookstown tragedy funerals: streets of village lined for ‘much loved’ Connor Currie

Schools formed a guard of honour today for Connor Currie, the third funeral today of the teenagers who died after the St Patrick’s Day disco tragedy in Cookstown.

Sixteen-year-old Connor’s funeral was held at Saint Malachy’s Church, Edendork, Co Tyrone.

Connor Currie, 16, was one of three teens who died after events at the Cookstown disco

Schools forming a guard of honour included St Patrick’s Academy, where Connor attended, St Joseph’s Convent in Donaghmore and St Patrick’s College in Dungannon.

People lined the streets of the village.

Members from Edendork Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club wore their jerseys as they stood in line and formed a circle around the coffin.

Connor was a “much-loved and highly thought of” player, the club said previously.

A guard of honour at the funeral of 16-year-old Connor Currie at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, Co. Tyrone. Photo: ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

Sinn Fein’s president Mary-Lou McDonald, deputy leader Michelle O’Neill and local MP Francie Molloy attended.

Connor was a “courteous and appreciative” young student, the priest conducting his funeral Mass said.

Fr Kevin Donaghy said: “Away from home he was a star as well, a conscientious student who had his sights set on doing accountancy, the office desk and computer set-up in his bedroom a sure sign that he was preparing for a life of paperwork, computers and figures.”

Friends recalled how he lit up a room as he entered it and his infectious smile warmed everyone’s hearts, the funeral heard.

Funeral of 16-year-old Connor Currie at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, Co. Tyrone. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

His penchant for dancing was only shared with his parents by his pals in recent days, the priest said.

His mother Ciara and father Eamon described him as a “gem”.

Connor was a keen GAA fan, harbouring divided loyalties between fierce rivals Armagh and Tyrone at a recent cup final, the priest said.

He literally wore both shirts during that fixture in recognition of his early years in the neighbouring county.

Fr Donaghy added: “And a winner indeed he was: a winner of a loving family; a winner of many loyal friends and team-mates; a winner in school life and on the sports field - and a winner above all, of a place among the ranks of God’s children.”