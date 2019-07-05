Coolest June since 2015, wettest since 2012

The Armagh Observatory has reported that June 2019 was duller, cooler and much wetter than average.

Total June precipitation was 105.10 mm (4.14 inches), including four trace values (ie 104.90 mm if trace values are ignored).

This was approximately 66% more than the long-term (1838-2010) average June precipitation at Armagh and nearly 80% more than the most recent (1981-2010) 30-year average precipitation at Armagh.

The wettest day was the 4th with 49.7 mm (1.96 inches) of rainfall, followed by the 14th with 8.7 mm.

The wettest day was the second-wettest June day on record at Armagh, that is, since daily rainfall records began at the observatory in 1838, beaten by the very wet 27th June 1888 with 56.6 mm of rainfall.

This year's very wet June day was also the fifth-wettest day recorded at Armagh and the wettest single day at Armagh since August 18, 1929.

The month was the wettest June at Armagh for seven years, that is since June 2012.

The mean temperature was approximately 13.71 degrees Celsius (56.7 Fahrenheit), approximately 0.32 C warmer than the long-term (1796-2010) average June temperature at Armagh but 0.14 C cooler than the most recent (1981-2010) 30-year June average.

This was the coolest June at Armagh for four years, that is, since June 2015 (13.31 C).

The warmest day (highest maximum air temperature) was 24.7 C (nearly 76.5 F) on the 27th, followed by 24.1 C on the 28th and 21.8 C on the 26th.

The 27th was the warmest day of the year so far.

The warmest night (highest minimum air temperature) was 15.5 C on the 29th, followed by 14.4 C on the 28th and 13.8 C on the 30th.

The coolest day (lowest maximum air temperature) was 11.6 C on the 4th, followed by 13.0 C on the 14th.

The coldest night (lowest minimum air temperature) was 4.8 C on the 14th followed by 5.8 C on the 11th.

There were two nights with recorded ground frosts, that is, with minimum grass temperatures less than or equal to zero C, namely -1.9 C on the 11th and -1.4 C on the 14th.

With a total of just 136.3 hours of strong sunshine, June 2019 was rather duller than average, with approximately 21% fewer hours of strong sunshine than the long-term (1881-2010) average at Armagh and nearly 5% fewer than the most recent (1981-2010) 30-year average.

The sunniest day was the 27th with 12.6 hours of strong sunshine, followed by the 28th with 10.3 hours.

Thunder was noted on two days, in the early evening of the 9th and the morning of the 29th.

These data refer to observations at Armagh Observatory, which has been recording the weather at Armagh since 1795.