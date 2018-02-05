Corrie’s leading ladies top at £3,200

Ballymena Mart was packed for the annual sale of commercial in calf heifers from Will & Gareth Corrie, Drumhilla Farms.

Billed as the ‘Leading Ladies Sale’ this event is now firmly established as a firm favourite for commercial farmers to source their herd replacements.

D&R Simpson forked out �2,800 for this quality in calf heifer at the Corries Leading Ladies Sale held at Ballymena Mart.

Topping the sale at £3,200 was an exceptional Limousin heifer carrying to a top quality Limousin bull. She was sold to Carrigreen Farms Ltd. Chasing this at £2,950 was another black Limousin heifer selling to a Tyrone suckler producer. The same buyer selected a number of top lots on the night securing others at £2650. D & R Simpson forked out £2950 for another flashy type

Many repeat customers were in town to do business with one snapping up 17 lots.

The Corries wish all their buyers well with their purchases and would like to thank all those who attended or helped in any way to ensure the sale was a great success.

All lots sold to level at an average of £1680 for 103 lots

JA McClelland, Ballymena Mart.