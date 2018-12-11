Corries host their best sale yet!

The sale ring at Ballymena Mart was packed to overflowing for the recent sale of in calf suckler heifers hosted by Will and Gareth Corrie.

Billed as the ‘Leading Ladies’ event, it certainly lived up to its name with prices hitting headlines at £3,600 and a clearance of 90 head levelling at £1,988.

Carrigeen Farms paid �3,100 for this Simmental heifer sold by the Corrie's at their annual heifer sale.

The sale topper was an exceptional black Limousin heifer snapped up by a Newtownards farmer at £3,600. Close behind at £3,100 was a super Simmental type purchased by Carrigeen Farms Ballyclare.

Gareth Corrie was delighted how the sale went and commented that there was a large proportion of the cattle went to repeat buyers who had been delighted with previous purchases from them.

This was a busy week for the Corrie family who exhibited at a number of fatstock shows in addition to the sale, and accrued a number of awards at each.

Will and Gareth Corrie would like to thank all of their buyers and wish them well with their stock.