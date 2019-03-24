Council candidate calls for greater control of dogs

A young farmer who is running as a candidate in the mid-Tyrone ward of Fermanagh and Omagh Council in the upcoming elections has called on greater control of dogs in rural areas.

James Managh, who is representing the DUP, made the call after a number of his sheep flock were killed by dogs this week. Mr Managh claims that this is just the latest incident where dogs have killed sheep in the local area.

Mr Managh (right) runs a flock of Scottish Blackface sheep along with his father on their farm outside Sixmilecross.

He explained that in the early hours of Monday morning, dogs attacked sheep in his flock killing five and leaving a number of others badly injured (pictured above right).

Mr Managh fears that some of his heavily pregnant ewes may now abort their lambs following the incident.

“This is just the latest in a series of incidents in the mid-Tyrone area when dogs have attacked ewes in the middle of the night,” said Mr Managh. “I am calling on rural dwellers to ensure that their dogs are under control at night and not able to attack sheep. At this time of year, ewes are either heavily pregnant or will have young lambs and are very vulnerable to attack by dogs. When dogs attack sheep they cause immediate damage to the flock by either injuring or even killing sheep. There will however be longer term damage to the sheep flock which could result in ewes aborting their lambs and becoming very unsettled. It is therefore vital that owners of dogs keep them under control and ensure that they are not able to carry out sheep worrying.”