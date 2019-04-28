Countdown on ahead of exciting Holstein NI Open Day in Co Down

All roads will lead to Banbridge on Saturday, May 4, for Holstein NI’s annual charity Open Day.

The one-day event takes place at the Mitchell family’s Edenordinary Herd, 98 Halfway Road, Banbridge, County Down, BT32 4HB.

Gary Red, and son Ben, are pictured with Drumbo Josuper Akke PLI �379 which will come under the hammer at Holstein NI's Charity Open Day on 4th May. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Commencing at 11am, the event is supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley, Mason’s Animal Feeds and Volac.

Proceeds will be donated to three nominated charities – Friends of the Cancer Centre, NI Cancer Fund for Children, and the Centre of Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) at Queen’s University Belfast.

“This promises to be a fun-filled day out for all members of the family,” explained Holstein NI chairman Charlie Weir. “I’d like to thank the Mitchell family - Hans, George, Valerie, Nicola, Alexander and Steven, for hosting this year’s event.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support received, and I am delighted to confirm that more than 60 trade stands and craft stalls will be in attendance. The itinerary includes a stockjudging competition (11am to 12.30pm), charity auction and a steak barbecue.”

The Mitchell family - George, Alexander and Steven, have donated the September 2018 Edenordinary Priceless Adelaide 2 PLI �221 to the charity auction at the forthcoming open day. She is backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Younger visitors are invited to get creative with the jumping clay crafts, and there will be a number of activities including bouncy castles and a quad train.

Items for the charity auction include two pedigree Holstein heifers, an Ireland rugby Jersey signed by captain Rory Best, toy tractors, dairy chemicals, bovine semen, three tonne of G Lime, a JFC tipping wheelbarrow, a footbath, a pastel drawing of a cow, a family portrait, peat bedding for cubicles, vouchers and numerous other agricultural and household items.

The Mitchell family is donating a pedigree heifer backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams. The September 2018 Edenordinary Priceless Adelaide 2 PLI £221 is bred from Edenordinary Seagual Adelaide VG87 who gave 10,170kgs at 4.32% butterfat and 3.00% protein in her second 305-day lactation. The calf’s sire is the home-bred Edenordinary McCutcheon Priceless EX90 (3yr) from the Paradise family. He was ranked number 15 for type in the world, and his genomic test results were 2397 GTPI and 3.97 PTAT.

Dessie and Gary Reid from Drumbo have pledged the December 2018 heifer Drumbo Josuper Akke PLI £379 backed by three generations of VG and EX home-bred dams. Sired by the noted Seagull Bay Supersire son Uecker Supersire Josuper, her dam is Drumbo Jeeves Akke 2 VG85 who produced 10,351kgs at 4.06% butterfat and 3.37% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Holstein NI secretary John Martin added: “The countdown is on ahead of our fourth annual open day. I’d like to thank our sponsors, and the numerous companies who are supporting our event.

“The Edenordinary Herd needs no introduction, and the forthcoming open day will provide dairy farmers and pedigree breeders with an opportunity to view the Mitchell family’s high yielding and award-winning herd.

“Admission is free, and refreshments will be available throughout the day. Visitors will also have an opportunity to taste various flavours of ice-cream produced by Dale Farm under the Mullin’s brand.”

George Mitchell added: “We extend a warm invitation to the Holstein NI Open Day. I’d like to acknowledge the generosity of our sponsors and the various trade exhibitors who have pledged their support. Thanks also to the people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes in preparation for the event. The nominated charities are very close to our hearts, and we urge everyone to come along and enjoy the day and raise much need funds for the ongoing fight against cancer.”

The Mitchell family is also hosting a charity BBQ and dance commencing at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £20 per adult and £10 per child, and are available from George Mitchell on 07871 833159, or John Martin on 07711 041128. Organisers would also like to thank Gilberry Fayre, Carnbrook Meats, Windsor Bakery, Denny and Dunbia, who are supporting the barbecue.

o A traffic management plan will be in place on the main A1 dual carriageway which will have a temporary speed limit of 50mph and a prohibition of right turning movements from Skeltons Road junction to the Banbridge grade separated junction at Dromore in both directions full details are available on Traffic Watch NI. Access to the farm and car parks will be via a road at the Halfway House Restaurant. Visitors are asked to adhere to the directional signage.