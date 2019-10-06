Countdown to the 34th Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) and Danske Bank are delighted to kick start the countdown to the 2019 Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The event will again be sponsored solely by Danske Bank, who have been supporting the Winter Fair since it began 34 years ago.

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive commented: “We are thrilled to launch the countdown to this year’s Winter Fair. Now in its 34th year, the longstanding event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas and established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland. We are extremely thankful to once again have the generous financial backing of Danske Bank. Their continued support has allowed us to deliver a first class show for the dairy industry and to grow the event year on year.”

Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank said: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is an important event in Northern Ireland’s agricultural calendar. It is not just an opportunity for the dairy sector to showcase the excellent quality of stock we have to offer, but is an occasion when farmers and industry collaborate on innovation and the improvements required to increase profitability. Danske Bank is proud to have supported the Winter Fair over the past 34 years, a reflection of our commitment to the continued success of the event, to the dairy sector and to the wider agri-food industry.”

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. To keep up to date with the latest Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk or find it on Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair