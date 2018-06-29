Country Comes to City is returning to Ebrington Square

Howdy partners, Country Comes to City, the biggest country festival in Derry/Londonderry is returning to Ebrington Square this Saturday 30th June.

Music and jiving fans will be delighted that Lisa McHugh, Mike Denver and Michael English will be topping the bill for this much anticipated six-hour, family friendly party.

Now in its fifth year, Country Comes to City is sponsored by one of the country’s leading facilities management providers, The IMAC Group, which services many corporate, public and private sector clients throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

John Farren, CEO and founder of IMAC Group says: “IMAC are delighted to sponsor the fifth annual Country Comes to City festival. Although we are now a multinational company, our roots are firmly in Derry and this event gives us an opportunity to invest back into the local community. The Ebrington Square venue is an excellent platform for the popular country music scene in Ireland and as many of the IMAC team are country music fans it is the ideal partnership.

“We wish Country Comes to City every success in 2018 and continued success in years to come.”

Ivan Parkhill, chairman of the Country Comes to City festival committee is excited about the forthcoming festival.

He says: “Country Comes to City 2017 attracted over 3,000 people and we are confident that this year, with such a high calibre of artists we will attract even more country music fans from all over Ireland. This festival is great for the local economy and tourism. We hope to raise thousands of pounds for Institute Football Club and Pink Ladies, our nominated charities. Country Comes to City is going to be the ultimate country music event to be staged in Derry/Londonderry this year, so make sure to purchase your tickets quickly.”

Tickets are on sale for Country Comes to City priced at £20.00 are available from www.millenniumforum.co.uk or phone 028 71264455.