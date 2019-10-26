Countryside Alliance Ireland membership insurance

As our members and supporters know, Countryside Alliance Ireland (CAI) promote the countryside, country sports and the rural way of life.

As an expert and informed rural campaigning organisation working to protect the future of country sports, we provide our members with country sports insurance; which enables them to take part in their chosen activities with peace of mind.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been developed by Countryside Alliance Ireland and The Northern Ireland Masters of Hounds Association, in conjunction with the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The main purpose of the Memorandum is to inform and advise on best practice and protocol for those engaged in hunting with hounds on agricultural land and to encourage compliance. ﻿

The MOU sets out the basis on which Countryside Alliance Ireland, The Northern Ireland Masters of Hounds Association and the Ulster Farmers’ Union will co-operate for the good of country sports and the rural way of life in Northern Ireland.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform all landowners that each member and member hunt receive the following benefits of membership while carrying out recognised activities which are:

Personal accident insurance – cover for a range of benefits including accidental death at £15,000 (£7,500 if under 19 years of age) and permanent total disablement at £35,000

Employers’ liability – Limit of indemnity £10,000,000 (groups only)

Public/products liability – Limit of indemnity £10,000,000

Group liability – Limit of indemnity £10,000,000

The recognised activities as approved by the Countryside Alliance Ireland board are broad ranging and cover equestrian, shooting, fishing and other activities as follows:

Taking part legally including officiating, assisting or spectating in riding, horse drawn carriage driving, hunter trials, exercising hounds, lurcher work, whippet racing, terrier work, dog shows, hound trailing, hunting, team chasing, hunt following, shooting including sporting shooting, clay pigeon shooting, rifle shooting, target shooting, angling (including sea, coarse and game angling) deer stalking, falconry, ferreting, vermin control, voluntary unpaid duties at shows and events, field trials, conservation work, archery and coursing.

As well as the vast range of “recognised activities” covered by the membership insurance provision, cover extends to include ancillary activities in connection therewith.

Ancillary activities will vary depending on the pursuit you are involved in but for example for shooting covers pen construction, gundog training, planting game crops and hedgerows and safety training.

The setting up of shooting courses, setting up of clay traps and operating and filling them is covered for the clay pigeon shooters. And of course, the other activities such as hunting, horse riding, deer stalking and falconry have their ancillary activities covered too.

To see full details go to http://www.countrysideallianceinsurance.co.uk/ancillary-activities

In addition to the membership insurance provision, CAI also campaign for all country sports throughout Ireland and liaise with all political parties; offer assistance to members with firearms certificate applications or queries; send out regular eroute (email) updates, keep members up to date with the latest news and issues of interest; have a text messaging/alert system, keeping members up to date with vital information; offer discounted tickets to selected game and country fairs.

For more information – www.caireland.org or contact the office on 028 9263 9911.