Countryside Services and Caisley Tags – a winning combination at the shows

After participating with a trade stand at four leading exhibitions this winter season, Countryside Services has had a resounding response to their Caisley ear tags.

A delighted Roger Allen, who has been helping to man the stands, commented: “Farmers have come along to tell us how they like the Caisley Tags for the ease of application and also the exceptional retention rate. Other farmers had noted the figures which show a 12% decrease in the number of lost tags over the past two years and the 99% retention rate of the Caisley tag which has helped to bring about this success. They were anxious to have more details.”

Countryside Services participated at the Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships, the Winter Fair and the machinery exhibitions at the Eikon Centre and Fintona.

Some of the farmer comments included: “You have to consider the time and hassle of having to take animals out of pens for tagging, the cost of the tag and the value of your time when other jobs need done. You need tags with a high retention rate.”

Desmond Bloomer, Co. Tyrone stated: “It is the simplicity of the Caisley Tag design and application using one applicator for the BVD and visual tag and the sheep tag range. This excellent design encouraged me to try the tags and since using them I would not go back to any other brand.” He added: “The tags are supplied in a single strip of four for each animal, which speeds up tagging and removes the risk of inserting non matching tags.”

A further comment highlighted the durability of the Caisley tags. Roger explained to customers that the “new polymer plastic used in the manufacture of the Caisley tag means it does not go brittle over time ensuring a high level of retention”. The key message from the farmers at the various shows using the Caisley tags was the substantial savings in terms of money and time not having to replace missing tags.

One dairy farmer from Co. Fermanagh commented that the number of replacement tags needed has been drastically reduced since he started using the Caisley brand - and that he had lost only one tag in the past three years.

Excellent customer service was another talking point, with farmers noting that tags can be delivered to their door so that they do not even have to leave the yard and that the staff at Countryside provided a professional and helpful service. In addition the Caisley tags can be printed while you wait at various centres throughout Northern Ireland providing an excellent service.