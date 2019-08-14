County Antrim YFC hold SuperClub competitions

County Antrim YFC hosted their annual SuperClub Competitions at Randox Antrim Show at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, on July 27.

Clubs travelled from all over County Antrim to compete for the all important SuperClub points and members were also joined by a few exchangees from Scotland.

Lisnamurrican YFC - 1st Tug O'War

The results are as follows:

Farm Safety: 1, James McConnell (Straid YFC); 2, John Gregg (Glarryford YFC); 3, Jack McNeill (Gleno Valley YFC).

Tractor Handling: 1, David Thompson and Stephen Doole (Randalstown YFC); 2, Ross Beattie and William Beattie (Finvoy YFC); 3, Adam Crawford and Greg Armstrong (Glarryford YFC).

Girls’ Task: 1, Nicole Connor and Michelle Petticrew (Ahoghill YFC); 2, Nicole McConnell and Naomi McCullen (Straid YFC); 3, Claire Adams and Katie Witherspoon (Lisnamurrican YFC).

Lisnamurrican YFC - 3rd Girls Task

United Dairy Farmer: 1, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC); 2, Jack Johnston (Randalstown YFC); 3, Gareth Baird (Straid YFC).

Digger Challenge: 1, Randalstown YFC; 2, Lisnamurrican YFC; 3, Glarryford YFC.

Chairperson’s Challenge: 1, Randalstown YFC; 2, Lisnamurrican YFC; 3, Straid YFC.

County Princess: 1, Laura Patterson (Holestone YFC); 2, Hannah Kirkpatrick (Kilraughts YFC); 3, Cathy Reid (Glarryford YFC).

Straid YFC - 2nd Overall

Slippery Football: 1, Gleno Valley YFC; 2, Holestone YFC; 3, Kilraughts YFC.

Men’s Tug O’War: 1, Lisnamurrican YFC; 2, Randalstown YFC; 3, Glarryford YFC.

Overall Winners: 1, Randalstown YFC; 2, Straid YFC; 3, Glarryford YFC.

County Antrim YFC would like to thank everyone who came along to support or help out on the day.

Straid YFC - 1st Novelty Competition

