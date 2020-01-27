County Armagh group hosting charity ball

The grand county charity ball will take place at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Friday 28 February 2020.

The event will begin with a drinks reception at 7.30pm. Over the course of the evening guests will enjoy a three-course meal and refreshments. Entertainment will be provided by the ever-popular country sensation Ritchie Remo, and there will be opportunities to win great prizes.

Avril Macauley, NE Armagh UFU senior group manager, Roberta Simmons UFU membership development officer, Jacqui Lavery, NE Armagh group manager & Brian Moreland, Moy Park communication & CR manager

On top of this, we hope that the charity ball will raise vital funds and acknowledge the life-changing support our partner charity, the Southern Area Hospice, offers patients and their families. All monies raised on the night will be donated to the local charity which was chosen by our committee and one which members past and present have benefited from.

The event will bring together members from right across the county as well as local businesses and a number of leading officials from the Ulster farmers’ Union.

The principal sponsor is Moy Park and director of agriculture, David Gibson, is delighted to be associated with this very special occasion.

He said: “We are delighted to be supporting the charity ball this year. The Southern Area Hospice is an invaluable service that does vital work for patients and their families. We would encourage individuals and businesses to come along on 28 February for what is sure to be a good night, in aid of a very important cause.”

The committee would also like to record their thanks to a number of other sponsors who have contributed generous donations.

Tickets can be purchased through any of the County Armagh group offices. There is also the opportunity for businesses within the Armagh locality to attend the event as corporate table sponsors. This would enable businesses to support the Ulster Farmers’ Union and also our charity partner whilst providing staff, colleagues and customers with a fabulous night out, while promoting their business to our guests and followers.

By becoming one of our corporate table sponsors, we will ensure that they receive a high level of PR on the evening, displaying their company logo and information on a running presentation.

The cost for a corporate table of 10 places is £300.00 and bookings can be taken via the Portadown group office on 02838333569. Please note numbers are limited so book now to avoid disappointment. If you cannot attend on the evening but wish to support our efforts, we can also accept cash donations as well as in-kind donations of goods or services. Feel free to make a contribution that you are comfortable with and we thank you in advance for your generosity.