Course closing date fast approaching

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course is currently open for enrolments and will close at 4.00pm on Friday 24 August 2018.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector based – Dairying, Beef, Sheep and Crops.

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs. The cost of the course is £150.00.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme. Enrolments received after 4pm on 24 August 2018 may not be eligible for entry to the 2018/19 course. If you require any assistance when booking a place on this training, you can call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by emailing Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.