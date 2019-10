Cow and calf fetches £1950 at Hilltown

On Saturday at Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales Fat Cows fetched £1140, Cows & Calves fetched £1950, Store Heifers fetched £1145 and Store Bullocks fetched £1320.

Cows: Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 698kg (163ppk). Castlewellan farmer £1045 for 698kg (149ppk). Hilltown farmer £950 for 718kg (132ppk). Cabra farmer £865 for 622kg (139ppk). Banbridge farmer £850 for 684kg (124ppk), £845 for 760kg (111ppk). Ballyholland farmer £840 for 784kg (107ppk).

Cows and Calves: Cabra farmer Cow & Bull Calf £1950, Cow & Heifer Calf £1570, Cow & Bull Calf £1540, Cow & Bull Calf £1500. Mayobridge farmer Cow & Bull Calf £1400.

Weanling Heifers: Ballyward farmer £785 for 422kg (186ppk), £765 for 438kg (174ppk), £750 for 360kg (208ppk), £700 for 398kg (175ppk). Cabra farmer £750 for 360kg (208ppk). Mayobridge farmers £745 for 406kg (183ppk), £670 for 272kg (246ppk), £665 for 266kg (250ppk), £660 for 258kg (255ppk). Hilltown farmer £730 for 376kg (194ppk), £715 for 376kg (190ppk). Kilkeel farmer £690 for 318kg (217ppk). Rathfriland farmer £680 for 426kg (159ppk), £665 for 342kg (194ppk).

Weanling Males: Hilltown farmer £960 for 492kg (195ppk), £900 for 416kg (216ppk), £880 for 402kg (218ppk), £845 for 414kg (204ppk), £840 for 374kg (224ppk), £835 for 350kg (238ppk), £825 for 426kg (193ppk). Mayobridge farmer £925 for 45kg (203ppk), £805 for 295kg (273ppk). Ballyward farmer £865 for 442kg (195ppk). Kilkeel farmer £800 for 352kg (227ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1145 for 580kg (197ppk), £1100 for 560kg (196ppk), £1055 for 574kg (183ppk), £910for 604kg (150ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1050 for 648kg (162ppk), £980 for 596kg (164ppk), £975 for 648kg (150ppk), £950 for 526kg (180ppk), £950 for 526kg (180ppk), £930 for 582kg (159ppk). Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 606kg (171ppk), £1025 for 548kg (187ppk). Rostrevor farmer £920 for 522kg (166ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1320 for 762kg (173ppk), £1300 for 698kg (186ppk), £1250 for 670kg (186ppk). Ballymartin farmer £1190 for 594kg (200ppk), £1175 for 678kg (173ppk). Kilcoo farmer £1185 for 660kg (179ppk), £1150 for 596kg (193ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1135 for 618kg (183ppk), £1125 for 598kg (188ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1120 for 632kg (177ppk). Mayobridge farmer £1060 for 588kg (180ppk), £1045 for 588kg (177ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1055 for 520kg (202ppk).

Thursday night at H.F.A.S

Fat Lambs: Rathfriland farmer £85 for 29kg (293ppk), £84 for 28.5kg (290ppk), £72.50 for 24.5kg (295ppk). Hilltown farmer £79 for 29kg (272ppk). Ballyward farmer £75 for 25kg (300ppk), £70.50 for 23.5kg (300ppk). Cabra farmer £73 for 26kg (280ppk), £72 for 29kg (248ppk). Katesbridge farmer £72 for 25kg (286ppk). Dromore farmer £72 for 24kg (293ppk). Kilkeel farmer £71.50 for 20kg (375ppk). Castlewellan farmer £70 for 23kg (300ppk).

Store Lambs: Mayobridge farmers £67 for 18kg (372ppk), £65.50 for 17.5kg (365ppk), £63 for 17kg (353ppk). Cabra farmer £66.50 for 17.5kg (371ppk), £64 for 18.5kg (345ppk), £60.50 for 16.5kg (368ppk). Castlewellan farmer £64.50 for 17.5kg (364ppk). Hilltown farmer £63.50 for 18kg (352ppk), £62.50 for 18.5kg (341ppk), £62 for 18.5kg (338ppk). Rostrevor farmer £61.50 for 16kg (384ppk).

Fat Ewes: Kilkeel farmer £111. Kilcoo farmer £92. Dromore farmer £86. Killowen farmer £86, £76. Rathfriland farmer £72. Dromara farmer £71. Castlewellan farmer £70.

Breeding Stock.

Breeding Rams: Cabra farmer £270, £150. Dromara farmer £250. Rathfriland farmer £170. Kilkeel farmer £110. Breeding Ewes: Castlewellan farmer £100.