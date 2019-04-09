Cow and calf leads Dungannon Simmental sale at 4,200gns

A cow with heifer calf at foot claimed the top price of 4,200gns at the British Simmental Cattle Society’s show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

The September 2012 Castlemount Modesty was bred by Duncan McDowell from Newtownards. Sired by Arkmill Franklyn, she is a daughter of the Omorga Volvo-bred Slievenagh Belle 10. Her five-week-old heifer calf is by the Auroch Bullet son Seafort Gill. This attractive outfit caught attention from a number of pedigree breeders, and was secured by Chris Traynor for his Kilmore Herd based at Armagh.

Bull trade peaked at 3,300gns, paid to Billy Robson OBE, and sons Michael and Norman, Doagh, Ballyclare, for the male and supreme overall champion Kilbride Farm Impact TSI+94 SRI+96. Born in August 2017 he is by herd sire Crugmelyn Brenin, and out of the Cairnview Snazzy daughter Kilbride Farm Fanni 33E. In the breed’s top 10% for eye muscle area +4.9, he was snapped up by John Hawthorne from Mowhan, County Armagh.

The pre-sale show was judged by Orkney suckler herd owner Terry Coghill and sponsored by Irwins Feed.

Mr Coghill, who runs 130 commercial cows said there were some nice bulls at the top end of each class. “The overall champion is a strong and powerful bull with good conformation,” he added.

Second highest price of the day 3,200gns was paid to Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, for the first prize winning Bridgewater Farm Jezza TSI+79 SRI+90. This January 2018 born entry is by the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy, and out of a home-bred Samark Superman daughter. Ranked in the top 5% for calving ease +7.0, and top 10% for eye muscle area +4.8, and milk +9, he sold to WE Carson from Downpatrick, County Down.

Nigel Glasgow had a memorable day at the Dungannon saleyard, also securing the reserve male and reserve supreme championship titles with Bridgewater Farm Isaiah TSI+48 SRI+65. Another by Dermotstown Delboy, he was born in September 2017, and is out of the Curaheen Apostle daughter Bridgewater Farm Kay. Described by Terry Coghill as a nice stylish bull with good shape, he sold for 2,900gns to Owen Kelly from Dromara, County Down.

Next best at 2,700gns was the third placed Derrycallaghan Ironman ET TSI+75 SRI+83 bred from Harold Stubbs, and grandson Alan Burleigh, Lisnaskea. This October 2017 Samark Superman son is bred from the Popes Laird daughter Corskie Vesna. Buyer was D Rooney from Newry, County Down.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie reported that seven bulls sold to average £2,760 per head – an increase of £248 on this time last year; and 12 females changed hands to level at £1,942.30 each.

Leading the collective female entry at 2,500gns was the Robson family’s female champion Kilbride Farm Eunice 2371. This two-year-old heifer is by Corskie Damario, and is out of a home-bred dam by Crugmelyn Brenin. Scanned in-calf to Sneumgaard Imperator, she joins Alan and Ann Kennedy’s Lurgill Herd at Upper Ballinderry near Lisburn.

Next best at 2,200gns was the June 2017 born Knockreagh Ivory bred by NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman Conrad Fegan, and father Val, from Rostrevor. Sired by Popes Barclay, she is bred from the Kilbride Farm Bantry daughter Omorga Fionnula 13. Buyer was William Ferguson for his Sperrin View Herd, Stewartstown.

Claiming the reserve female championship was the January 2018 Rehall Jane bred by William and Keith Stubbs, Irvinestown. This polled heifer was sired by Losning Iver, and is bred from the Omorga Regan daughter Rehall Elizabeth. She joins the County Fermanagh based Drumbulcan Herd at 1,800gns.

A draft offering from Andrew Hanna’s Stralongford Herd, Trillick, peaked at 1,700gns, realised by the November 2016 Stralongford Hyacinth. Sired by Ashland Brandy, she is out of a home-bred dam by Seaview Lazer. This one is in-calf to Popes Barclay.

Results from the judging ring:

Bull, born between 29/07/17 and 19/08/17 – 1, male and supreme champion, WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Impact by Crugmelyn Brenin; 2, WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Iran by Crugmelyn Brenin; 3, Sean and Niall Ward, Gullionview Innocent by Anatrim Bodybuilder.

Bull, born between 12/09/17 and 17/04/17 – 1, reserve male and reserve supreme champion, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Isaiah by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Inspector by Kilbride Farm Delboy; 3, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh, Derrycallaghan Ironman ET by Samark Superman.

Bull, born between 06/12/17 and 31/01/18 – 1, Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Lisglass Iniesta by Ranfurly Confederate; 2, Joe Campbell, Camus Joe by Dermotstown Delboy.

Bull, born between 04/02/18 and 2/02/18 – 1, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jezza by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Jacomo by Wroxall Cocker Leeky Soup.

Female, born between 07/03/17 and 19/09/17 – 1, and female champion, WH Robson and Sons, Kilbride Farm Eunice 2371 by Corskie Damario; 2, Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Lisglass Ivy Rose by Ranfurly Confederate; 3, Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Lisglass Imani by Omorga Volvo.

Female, born between 02/10/17 and 29/01/18 – 1, and reserve female champion, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Jane by Losning Iver; 2, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Jewel by Losning Iver.