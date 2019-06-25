Cow and heifer calf sell to £1,735 at Clogher Mart

A seasonal entry of 906 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, June 22 producing a good steady demand for quality lots in all sections plainer stock would be harder to clear.

In the fatstock ring beef bulls sold to £1,914 for a 1,320kg Charolais at £145.

Beef cows sold to £1,548.40 for a 790kg Belgian Blue at £196 and 820kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1395.30, £164.

Cow heifers sold to £1,183.20 for a 680kg Charolais at £174.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £115 for a 720kg.

Overage fat steers to £177 for a 610kg Fleckvieh.

Fat steers underage to £183 for a 620kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage to £193 for a 600kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage to £179 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Castlederg producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £196 (£1,548.40), 680kg Charolais to £174 (£1,183.20), 740kg Charolais to £171 (£1,265.40), 710kg Charolais to £170 (£1,207) , 710kg Simmental to £170 (£1,207), 730kg Limousin to £167 (£1,219.10), 690kg Limouain to £166. 820kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £164 (£1,395.30).

FAT BULLS: Derrygonnelly producer 1,320kg Charolais to £145 (£1,914), Sixmilecross producer 910kg Limousin to £145 (£1,319.50), Dungannon producer 1,050kg Charolais to £142 (£1,491) and Maguiresbridge producer 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £124 (£1,128.70).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 610kg Fleckvieh to £177. 600kg Fleckvieh to £177. 640kg Fleckvieh to £176. 620kg Fleckvieh to £174. 540kg Limousin to £172. 470kg Charolais to £170. 650kg Friesian to £163. 690kg Limousin, 720kg Limousin to £158. 540kg Friesian to £158. 570kg Limousin to £158. 660kg Limousin to £158. 650kg Limousin to £158. 540kg Friesian to £158. 570kg Limousin to £155.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 620kg Limousin to £183. 640kg Simmental to £177. 730kg Hereford to £173. 710kg Hereford to £171. 660kg Hereford to £166. 740kg Hereford to £165. 650kg Hereford to £164. 720kg Hereford to £164. 580kg Hereford to £158. 650kg Belgian Blue to £154. 640kg Holstein to £151.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

600kg Limousin to £193. 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £184. 650kg Limousin to £176. 620kg Charolais to £175. 620kg Limousin to £170. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 640kg Limousin to £164. 580kg Limousin to £162. 590kg Limousin to £161. 640kg Limousin to £160.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £179. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. 510kg Hereford to £149. 460kg Hereford to £144. 450kg Limousin to £144. 640kg Friesian to £125.

STORE BULLOCKS: A firmer demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,430 for a 750kg Charolais (£190), 690kg Charolais to £1,390 (£201), 690kg Charolais to £1,300 (£188), 630kg Charolais to £1,250 (£198) and 610kg Charolais to £1,220 (£200) for H Robinson, Portadown. M/S R and N Lavery, Portadown 710kg Charolais to £1,385 (£195), 720kg Charolais to £1,380 (£191), 690kg Charolais to £1,360 (£197) and 640kg Charolais to £1,325 (£207), M/S W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 790kg Charolais to £1,360, 680kg Charolais to £1,355 (£199), 620kg Limousin to £1,270 (£205) and 700kg Simmental to £1,220. J McStravick, Craigavon 700kg Belgian Blue to £1,340 (£183), 650kg Charolais to £1,325 (£204), 660kg Charolais to £1,325 (£201), 670kg Limousin to £1,310 (£195) and 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,285 (£189). M McMurdie, Tynan 660kg Belgian Blue to £1,270 (£192).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG: Newtownbutler producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,005 (£205) and 420kg Limousin to £910 (£216), B McCarney, Seskinore 490kg Charolais to £985 (£201) and 470kg Charolais to £800. E Gibson, Beragh 450kg Limousin to £980 (£218) and 400kg Limousin to £840 (£210), Armagh producer 480kg Limousin to £915. K Lockhart, Aughnacloy 420kg Limousin to £910, 390kg Charolais to £810, 440kg Charolais to £805, 420kg Limousin to £770, 380kg Limousin to £730 and 370kg Limousin to £650.

STORE HEIFERS: A steady demand in this section for a lot of plainer lots on offer however W R Nesbitt, Armagh sold a 660kg Limousin to £1,180. G McGahan, Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £970, 620kg Limousin to £955, 630kg Hereford to £940, 590kg Hereford to £900 and 520kg Limousin to £875. P Bogue, Clogher 520kg Charolais to £950, 560kg Limousin to £930, 540kg Limousin to £910 and 520kg Charolais to £835. M Slane, Omagh 520kg Charolais to £930, 520kg Limousin to £900 and 540kg Limousin to £850. M Richmond, Fermanagh 540kg Hereford to £900 and 550kg Hereford to £900.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: D White, Portadown 480kg Charolais to £920. M Conway, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £900. M Slane, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £870 and 480kg Limousin to £800. P Bogue, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £865 and 420kg Charolais to £825. Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £850 and 490kg Charolais to £840. N Sloan, Dungannon 420kg Limousin to £740 and 430kg Limousin to £700. E Loughran, Armagh 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £675 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £675. D Tener, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £650.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Bogue, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £755. W White, Portadown 390kg Belgian Blue to £735 and 350kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £620 and 350kg Limousin to £620. K Lockhart, Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £570.

WEANLINGS: A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,020 for a 530kg Limousin (£192) for D Rafferty, Cappagh. Pomeroy producer 480kg Charolais to £985 (£205), 430kg Charolais to £950 (£221), 390kg Charolais to £900 (£231) and 370kg Charolais to £845 (£228), S Crawford, Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £970 (£194), 480kg Limousin to £935, 400kg Limousin to £910 (£222), 400kg Limousin to £890, 380kg Limousin to £890 (£234), 340kg Limousin to £830 (£244) and 360kg Limousin to £820 (£228), M Beattie, Fivemiletown 430kg Simmental to £965 (£224), 390kg Charolais to £895 (£229), 450kg Charolais to £860 and 400kg Charolais to £810. D Mooney, Lisburn 430kg Charolais to £900 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£237) and P Hackett, Eskra 350kg Limousin to £830 (£237).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Pomeroy producer 410kg Charolais to £935 (£228), 420kg Belgian Blue to £920 (£219) and 300kg Limousin to £760 (£253), Clogher producer 460kg Simmental to £890, 410kg Limousin to £840, 380kg Simmental to £840, 360kg Simmental to £820 and 380kg Charolais to £750. M O'Kane, Cookstown 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £840 (£227), 390kg Limousin to £825, 380kg Limousin to £790 and 400kg Limousin to £790. Keady producer 380kg Limousin to £840, T Beagan, Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £820 (£228), J Connelly, Augher 370kg Charolais to £780 and 380kg Limousin to £740. M/S T and E O'Hagan, Eskra 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £745. R J Gilmore, Dromore (Co Tyrone) 360kg Limousin to £735. C Maguire, Brookeborough 350kg Charolais to £730.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,650. Benburb producer £1,625 for calved heifer. Newry producer £1,600, £1,410, £1,390 and £1,360 for calved second calvers. Dungannon producer £1,300 for calved Shorthorn heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Clogher producer £1,600 for pedigree non registered Limousin born July 15, 2016, D Mairs, Lisburn £1,430 for young pedigree registered Limousin born April 22, 2018 and £1,000 for pedigree non registered Limousin born April 24, 2018 and C Gallagher, Newtownstewart £1,040 for young pedigree registered Charolais born June 2, 2018.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry this week again sold to a steady demand although quality lots were in short supply however an Eskra producer sold a 2013 cow with heifer calf to £1,735. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin sold a heifer with heifer calf to £1,730 and heifer with bull calf to £1,600. Pomeroy producer £1,640 for heifer with heifer calf. W Noble, Ederney £1,380 for 2012 cow with bull calf and £1,300 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. N T Boyd, Fivemiletown £1,350 for heifer with heifer calf. P J McCaffery, Belleeks, Newry £1,335 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. M/S D H and K J Buchannon, Dungannon £1,305 for second calver with heifer calf. B Teague, Lack £1,280 for 2012 cow with heifer calf and £1,200 for heifer with bull calf. S Murray, Fintona sold a 2014 cow with bull calf to £1,225. Several other outfits sold from £900 to £1,180.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Limousin to M McAlerney, Castlewellan. K Moore, Augher £515 for Charolais. D T Mairs, Lisburn £470 for Charolais. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley £470 for Charolais and £470 for Limousin. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £440 for Limousin and £425 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £420 for Charolais. A Mairs, Lisburn £410 for Limousin. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick £395 for Charolais. B Ward, Dungannon £395 for Simmental. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £385 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES: B McCullagh, Greencastle £480 for Charolais. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley £455 and £450 for Limousins. K Moore, Augher £420 for Charolais and £420 for Limousin. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick £410 for Charolais. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £375 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: G Connelly, Rosslea £685 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £595 for Aberdeen Angus £545 for Limousin. B Ward, Dungannon £580 for Charolais and £450 for Limousin. M McAlerney, Castlewellan £550 for Charolais. Clogher producer £535 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £515 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £480 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. W O'Hara, Greysteel £430 for Hereford. J W McFarland, Trillick £420 and £410 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS: M/S A and A Maguire, Rosslea £690, £600, £555 and £515 for Charolais. G Connelly, Rosslea £600 for Limousin. Augher producer £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. M Keown, Dromore £495 for Hereford.