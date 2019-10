Cow and heifers sell to £1225 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 225 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, October 8 sold in a steady demand.

Cow/heifers sold to £175 per 100 kilos for 700k Limousin at £1225 from a Tandragee farmer.

Heavy cows sold from £162 per 100 kilos for 770k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1255 from a Markethill producer.

Main demand for good quality beef cows from £125 to £155 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £112 per 100 kilos for 690k at £775 from a Stewartstown farmer followed by £107 per 100 kilos for 712k £765 for a Tandragee farmer.

Second quality friesians sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest cows from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 700k £1225 £175.00; Markethill farmer 776k £1255 £162.00; Armagh farmer 642k £1035 £161.00; Middletown farmer 778k £1205 £155.00; Tassagh farmer 696k £1060 £152.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1175 £147.00; Markethill farmer 686k £945 £138.00 and Belleeks farmer 728k £990 £136.00.

Friesian cull cows

Stewartstown farmer 694k £775 £112.00; Tandragee farmer 712k £765 £107.00; Keady farmer 704k £745 £106.00; Markethill farmer 776k £805 £104.00; Banbridge farmer 694k £715 £103.00; Dungannon farmer 722k £725 £100.00 and Portadown farmer 666k £665 £100.00.

CALVES

150 calves returned at steady demand.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £310 for a Belgian Blue with good quality bulls from £220 to £280 for a Simmental.

Bull calves

Simmental £280; Belgian Blue £275; Aberdeen Angus £270; Simmental £260; Simmental £255; Simmental £245; Limousin 240 and Simmental £240.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £280; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £245; Aberdeen Angus £230; Belgian Blue £230 and Limousin £230.