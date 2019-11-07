Cow and twin bull calves sell to £2060 at Lisnaskea Mart

A very strong demand for all sorts in Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, November 5 with a lot of quality stock on offer complete clearance was easily achieved.

This week cows and calves sold to £2060, £1740 and £1400.

Store bullocks sold to £950 for a 460kg Charolais (£206).

Store heifers sold to £930 for a 580kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and Bulls sold to £940 for a 410kg Charolais (£229) with smaller ones selling to £284 per 100kg for a 190kg Charolais to £540.

Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 350kg Charolais (£228) with smaller ones selling to £341 per 100kg for a 170kg Charolais to £580.

Leadin prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES

Lisnaskea producer 2012 cow and twin bull calves to £2060, 2013 cow and bull calf to £1740, 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1120 and 2011 cow and heifer calf to £900. Derrylin producer heifer with bull calf to £1400. Trillick producer heifer and heifer calf to £960.

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £950 (£206), Lisnaskea producer 480kg Hereford to £900 and 430kg Hereford to £730. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £890.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 580kg Charolais to £930. Co Cavan producer 550kg Hereford to £840. Tempo producer 390kg Limousin to £830. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Limousin to £785. Derrylin producer 460kg Hereford to £750, 450kg Hereford to £740 and 430kg Hereford to £740. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Hereford to £655, 430kg Hereford to £575 and 420kg Hereford to £540.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229), 290kg Charolais to £880 (£303) and 190kg Charolais to £540 (£284), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £810 (£213) and 290kg Charolais to £625 (£215), Lisbellaw producer 320kg Charolais to £775, 330kg Charolais to £760, 380kg Charolais to £755, 330kg Simmental to £730, 270kg Limousin to £670, 270kg Simmental to £640 and 270kg Simmental to £620. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £765, 300kg Charolais to £665 and 270kg Simmental to £630. Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Limousin to £735. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Charolais to £735. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Charolais to £710, 280kg Charolais to £690, 290kg Charolais to £655, 330kg Charolais to £650, 290kg Charolais to £610 and 230kg Hereford to £515. Co Cavan producer 390kg Hereford to £700. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Simmrnental to £640 and 260kg Simmental to £595. Rosslea producer 250kg Limousin to £675, 290kg Longhorn to £635 and 240kg Limousin to £625. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £630. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Hereford to £625. Derrylin producer 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £460.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £800 (£228) and 400kg Limousin to £730. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £745 (£226) and 170kg Charolais to £580 (£341), Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £685. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £615 and 280kg Limousin to £595. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £600. Rosslea producer 230kg Longhorn to £555. Derrylin producer 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £425, 230kg Shorthorn to £420 and 170kg Aberdeen Angus to £335.