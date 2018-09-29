Cow and two calves killed in arson attack

A fire which killed a cow and two calves is being treated as arson.

Police are investigating the incident which happened on Wednesday (September 26) in County Fermanagh.

Detective Constable Linda Strawbridge said: “The blaze at a large shed on Killsmullen Road in Tedd is understood to have broken out at around 10.30pm on 26 September.

“The shed housed a cow and two calves and contained high value farm equipment, including tractors. Sadly the animals died as a result of the fire and the equipment was completely destroyed.

“The Fire Service has now determined that the fire was started deliberately and the matter has been passed to police.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at around the time the fire was discovered or who may have any information that could assist us, to please call 101, quoting reference number 329 28/09/18.”