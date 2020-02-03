Cow heifers sell to £1306.50 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1318 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, February 1 returning a firm demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 336 lots listed produced a strong demand with cow heifers selling to £1306.50 for a 670kg Limousin to £195 from a Cookstown producer followed by a 650kg Belgian Blue to £1261 at £194 per 100kg.

Beef cows sold to £1299.60 for a 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £171 per 100kg from a Dungannon producer followed by a 750kg Charolais to £1252.50 at £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian sold to £124 for a 690kg (£855.60).

Fat bulls sold to £1292 and £136 per 100kg for a 950kg Limousin.

Fat steers (up to 36 months) sold to £209 for a 550kg Limousin.

Fat heifers (up to 36 months) sold to £192 for a 600kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for cow heifers and beef cows as follows: Cookstown producer 670kg Limousin to £195 (£1306.50) and 610kg Limousin to £172 (£1049.20), Omagh producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £194 (£1261), Magheraveely producer 640kg Hereford to £179 (£1145.60) Madden producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £176. Dungannon producer 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £171 (£1299.60), Loughgall producer 680kg Limousin to £171. Lisnaskea producer 760kg Charolais to £169 (£1284.40), Claudy producer 750kg Charolais to £167 (£1252.50), Rosslea producer 640kg Limousin to £166. Derrylee producer 600kg Charolais to £163.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £158 per 100k

Second quality coloured lots sold from £116 to £142 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £124 per 100kg for 690kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Sixmilecross producer 950Kg Limousin to £136 (£1292), Clogher producer 900kg Friesian to £125 (£1125), Derrylin producer 880kg Limousin to £122 (£1073.60) and Omagh producer 820kg Limousin to £100 (£820).

FAT STEERS (UP TO 36 MONTHS)

550kg Limousin to £209 (£1149.50), 580kg Limousin to £198. 520kg Charolais to £196. 520kg Limousin to £190. 560kg Limousin to £189. 540kg Limousin to £187. 710kg Charolais to £187. 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 660kg Limousin to £185. 710kg Charolais to £177. 560kg Charolais to £171. 610kg Friesian to £141 with others selling from £126 to £138 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS (UP TO 36 MONTHS)

520kg Limousin to £205. 510kg Limousin to £203. 630kg Charolais top £189. 570kg Charolais to £187. 630kg Limousin to £185 560kg Limousin to £181. 640kg Charolais to £171. 510kg Stabiliser to £171. 490kg Charolais to £170. 580kg Friesian to £158. 520kg Shorthorn beef to £150. 610kg Friesian to £148. 570kg Friesian to £146.680kg Friesian to £139. 520kg Friesian to £139. 570kg Friesian to £138.

Others sold from £116 to £134 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (198)

A good steady demand this week again with forward lots selling from £189 to £219 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1270 and £214 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1135 others sold from £180 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Carroll Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1420 (£209), 700kg Charolais to £1390 (£198), 730kg Charolais to £1360 (£186) and 650kg Charolais to £1325 (£204), S Mackin Cullyhanna 670kg Limousin to £1390 (£207), 680kg Limousin to £1380 (£203), 680kg Charolais to £1370 (£201) and 680kg Charolais to £1365 (£201), Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £1370 (£183) and 690kg Charolais to £1340 (£194), M Nesbitt Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1390 (£201), S Mohan Fivemiletown 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1385 (£201) and 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£209), A P Grimley 760kg Charolais to £1370 (£180) and 710kg Charolais to £1340 (£189). M O'Hanlon Clogher 670kg Charolais to £1350 (£201) and 640kg Charolais to £1335 (£208), K McManus Enniskillen 580kg Charolais to £1270 (£219), Cookstown producer 550kg Charolais to £1140 (£207), 530kg Charolais to £1135 (£214) and 520kg Limousin to £1060 (£204).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG

Terrific demand for medium weights all selling from £196 to £236 per 100kg leading prices P Cassidy Augher 490kg Charolais to £1135 (£231), 500kg Charolais to £1060 (£212), 500kg Charolais to £2010 (£202), 470kg Charolais to £1000 (£213) and 430kg Charolais to £985 (£229), G J McKenna Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1085 (£236), 470kg Charolais to £1070 (£227) 440kg Charolais to £1020 (£232) and 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221), Harvey Keys Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1045 (£218), 460kg Charolais to £1040 (£226) and 490kg Charolais to £1030 (£210), D Davidson Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £985 (£197), M J Boyle Cappagh 430kg Charolais to £940 (£218), William Jordan Gortaclare 420kg Limousin to £930 (£221) and 400kg Limousin to £925 (£231), A Green Coa 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £930 (£211) and J Bates Clogher 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 (£214).

STORE HEIFERS (191)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling from £183 to £206 per 100kg medium weights sold to £226 per 100kg for a 490kg Charolais to £1110 for an Augher producer.

Leading prices: P Rooney Rosslea 730kg Charolais to £1400 (£192) and 710kg Charolais to £1360 (£191), W Owens Clogher 700kg Limousin to £1390 (£198), D Foster Derrylin 690kg Charolais to £1390 (£201), W S Hall Magheraveely 650kg Charolais to £1330 (£204) and 630kg Charolais to £1300 (£206), M G O'Kane Trillick 660kg Charolais to £1305 (£198) and 670kg Charolais to £1290 (£192), S Hayes Dungannon 630kg Limousin to £1300 (£206), C Doyle Armagh 630kg Limousin to £1300 (£206), L Devlin Armoy 660kg Charolais to £1300 (£197), 700kg Charolais to £1285 (£183) 650kg Charolais to £1265 (£194), 690kg Charolais to £1265 (£183), 640kg Charolais to £1260 (£197) and 630kg Charolais to £1260 (£200), Baden Keys Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1290 (£195), O Cairns Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1290 (£195) and 630kg Charolais to £1250 (£198) and D Foster Derrylin 620kg Charolais to £1270 (£205).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M and N O Conner Augher 490kg Charolais to £1110 (£226), 480kg Charolais to £1080 (£225), 480kg Charolais to £1000 (£208) and 480kg Charolais to £965. C Rafferty Keady 490kg Charolais to £1080 x 2 (£220) 500kg Charolais to £1060 (£212), D T Scott Coleraine 490kg Charolais top £1075 (£219), G McMahon Aughnacloy 480kg Limousin to £1005 (£209) and 480kg Limousin to £985. P Nugent Cabragh 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217), 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225) and 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £960. J and F McCaffery Derrylin 480kg Limousin to £970. J Wilson Clogher 420kg Charolais to £970 (£231), 490kg Limousin to £965, 440kg Charolais to £945 and 460kg Limousin to £940. R Watson Fivemiletown 480kg Simmental to £945.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG and UNDER

D Wilson Derrylin 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 (£221), A G McGovern Fivemiletown 400kg Simmental to £780. E Haughey Carrickmore 350kg Simmental to £710, 340kg Limousin to £680, and 330kg Limousin to £660. I Burley Tassagh 380kg Friesian to £645, 310kg Limousin to £575, 300kg Belgian Blue to £520 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. R Watson Fivemiletown 320kg Hereford to £510 and 300kg Limousin to £400.

WEANLINGS (354)

A very keen demand in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £288 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £950.

Leading prices: Patrick Donnelly Fintona 550kg Charolais to £1085 (£197) and 410kg Simmental to £950 (£232), M McGinley Eskra 410kg Charolais to £1030 (£251), 400kg Charolais to £970 (£242), 350kg Charolais to £970 (£277) and 480kg Charolais to £970 (£202), J Muldoon Aughnacloy 440kg Charolais to £980 (£223), 410kg Charolais to £960 (£234) and 410kg Charolais to £950 (£232), W J McCaffery Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £960 (£218), R Smyton Fivemiletown 440kg Shorthorn beef to £950 (£216), R S Carson Lisbellaw 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£237) and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £945 (£262), M L Nugent Augher 330kg Charolais to £950 (£288), G Hagan Clogher 370kg Charolais to £945 (£255), T J McNally Middletown 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229), D Donnelly Sixmilecross 370kg Charolais to £935 (£253) and M Lennon Augher 360kg Charolais to £930 (£258).

WEANLING HEIFERS

A sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £271 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £840.

Leading prices: Liam Johnston Tempo 400kg Charolais to £965 (£241), 390kg Charolais to £915 (£234), 380kg Charolais to £880 (£231), S and T Donnelly Dunmoyle 430kg Limousin to £950 (£221) and 360kg Limousin to £800 (£222), Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £910 (£233) and 370kg Limousin to £860 (£232), G Aiken Kesh 350kg Charolais to £870 (£248), R Birney Ederney 360kg Longhorn to £860 (£239) and 310kg Limousin to £800 (£258), T Conlin Fintona 310kg Charolais to £840 (£271), T J McNally Middletown 400kg Limousin to £820 (£205), T McCusker Tempo 360kg Charolais to £820 (£227), 320kg Charolais to £810 (£253) and 380kg Limousin to £800 (£210), C Cosgrove Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £800 (£228), A Green Cooneen 330kg Charolais to £795 (£241) and 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234) and M L Nugent Augher 320kg Charolais to £795 (£248) and 310kg Charolais to £795 (£256).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry sold to a brisk demand with a Fermanagh producer selling calved heifer to £2130. P Fee Lisnaskea £2010, £1700 and £1530 for calved heifers. C Anderson Dungannon £1710 for calved second calver. N Jackson Dromore £1600 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1575 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1500 for calved heifer. Donaghmore producer £1400 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1200 calved cows to £1010.

A selection of young Friesian maiden heifers for heifer and bull calf from a Newry producer sold to £455 each.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very strong demand for a full yard of quality stock this week with R Jones Ratona Enniskillen selling a second calver with bull calf to £2210, 2012 cow with heifer calf to £2000, second calver with heifer calf to £1710, and Heifer with heifer calf to £1510. G Robinson Fintona £2000. £1720 and £1600 for heifers with bull calves and £1790 and £1600 for heifers with heifer calves. T Singleton Ballygawley £1710 for second calver with heifer calf and £1610 for second calver with bull calf. F Flynn Newtownbutler £1700 and £1675 for heifers with bull calves. F McElroy Augher £1650 for heifer with bull calf. F and D Kenwell Dromore £1500 for heifer and bull calf. Beacom Farming Tempo £1480 for heifer and bull calf. B Teague £1250 for 2015 cow and heifer calf and £1050 for 2010 cow and bull calf. E J Tate Moira £1240 for heifer and bull calf.

Springers sold to £1350 and £1150 for E McVeigh Dungannon and £1025 for heifer from E Murray Killylea.

Clearance sale of 20 incalf saler cows and others on the evening of Thursday, February 13 in Clogher Mart, sale starts at 7.30pm.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £365, £360 x 3 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £345 for Limousin and £285 for Aberdeen Angus, N Neal Irvinestown £325 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus. S Gormley Augher £315 for Aberdeen Angus, Fermanagh producer £300 for Limousin and J Scott Maguiresbridge £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

S Williamson Benburb £555 for Limousin, D R Wilson Magheraveely £390 for Hereford, S McElrea Newtownstewart £315 and £265 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £285 for Aberdeen Angus, A C Lunny Aghalane £285 for Belgian Blue and £270 for Aberdeen Angus and J Martin Lisbellaw £270 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

S Kelly Loughgall £650 for Belgian Blue, D and J Mc Elroy Lisnaskea £640 for Charolais, S Cox Kinawley £630 for Charolais and £560 for Limousin, F Mullin Dunmoyle £620 and £590 for Limousins and £580 and £565 for Charolais, Castlederg producer £600 for Simmental and £590 for Hereford, D O'Hagan Maghera £600 for Limousin, Belcoo producer £565 for Charolais, H Morrison Brookeborough £540 and £510 for Aberdeen Angus. D R Wilson Magheraveely £530 and £460 for Hereford and £515 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

D O'Hagan Maghera £700 for Limousin, P Duffy Belcoo £695 for Limousin, G Robinson Fintona £680 for Limousin, F Mullin Dunmoyle £650 for Charolais £640 £625 and £600 for Limousins, S Williamson Benburb £640 for Limousin Belcoo producer £540 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus. S Kelly Loughgall £530 and £480 for Charolais and £495 for Limousin, A G Johnston Lisbellaw £510 for Aberdeen Angus, S Cox Kinawley £510 for Limousin and J McCrystal Ballygawley £455 for Limousin.