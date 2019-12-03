Cow heifers sell to £1611.20 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 936 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 30 sold to a very firm demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £1611.20 for a 760kg Limousin (£212) and 670kg Limousin to £1380.20 (£206) for an Armagh producer.

Beef cows sold to £1374.60 for a 790kg Limousin at £174 for a Middletown producer followed by a 780kg Simmental at £170 totalling £1326 for a Dungannon producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £118 for a 730kg (£861.40).

Fat bulls sold to £1459.20 for a 1140kg Charolais to £128.

Fat Steers overage sold to £192 for a 720kg Charolais.

Fat steers underage sold to £196 for a 740kg Charolais.

Fat heifers overage sold to £198 for a 560kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £186 for a 660kg Simmental.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £212 (£1611.20) and 670kg Limousin to £206 (£1380.20), Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £190 (£1349), Ederney producer 610kg Simmental to £182. Plumbridge producer 650kg Charolais to £181. Middletown producer 790kg Limousin to £174 (£1374.60), Pomeroy producer 690kg Simmental to £171 (£1179.90), Dungannon producer 780kg Simmental to £170 (£1326) and Pomeroy producer 700kg Limousin to £164.

Other quality lots sold from £142 to £162 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £114 to £140 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Strabane producer 1140kg Charolais to £128 (£1459.20), Armagh producer 920kg Limousin to £127 (£1168.40), Derrylin producer 930kg Limousin to £122 (£1134.60), Rosslea producer 1160kg Charolais to £122 (£1415.20), Enniskillen producer 1000kg Charolais to £121 (£1210), Ederney producer 1100kg Limousin to £118 (£1298), Lisnaskea producer 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £116 (£1241.20), Pomeroy producer 940kg Limousin to £116 (1090.40) and A Simpson Dungannon 1010kg Holstein to £114 (£1151.40).

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 740kg Charolais to £196. 760kg Charolais to £193. 850kg Charolais to £190. 720kg Charolais to £190. 700kg Simmental to £185. 740kg Charolais to £180. 720kg Charolais to £177. 740kg Limousin to £177. 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £168. 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £167. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 530kg Hereford to £158. 530kg Simmental to £158. 580kg Friesian to £146. 620kg Holstein to £146. 690kg Holstein to £146. 650kg Holstein to £146.

FAT STEER OVERAGE: 720kg Charolais to £192. 790kg Charolais to £189. 820kg Limousin to £172. 660kg Belgian Blue to £169. 690kg Montbeliarde to £166. 710kg Fleckvieh to £166. 570kg Hereford to £160. 620kg Friesian to £146. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £144. 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £144. 620kg Friesian to £132. 880kg Aubrac to £128.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: 560kg Limousin to £198. 590kg Charolais to £183. 660kg Saler to £181. 610kg Limousin to £180. 680kg Belgian Blue to £178. 660kg Belgian Blue to £175. 620kg Charolais to £175. 580kg Simmental to £171. 620kg Limousin to £170. 610kg Limousin to £168. 630kg Limousin to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 660kg Simmental to £186. 680kg Charolais to £185. 590kg Hereford to £182. 650kg Simmental to £181. 590kg Hereford to £180. 620kg Hereford to £166. 480kg Hereford to £163. 580kg Charolais to £160. 610kg Friesian. to £138. 550kg Holstein to £134. 550kg Holstein to £122.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very sharp demand this week with forward lots selling from £172 per 100kg to £212 per 100kg with £1540 for a 880kg Charolais (£175) to R Harkness, Crumlin. Fivemiletown producer sold an 870kg Limousin to £1515 (£174) 720kg Charolais to £1400 (£194) and 660kg Charolais to £1335 (£202), F O'Kane, Trillick 730kg Charolais to £1420 (£194) and 680kg Charolais to £1395 (£205), D Keys, Fivemiletown 740kg Charolais to £1365 (£184), 670kg Charolais to £1365 (£204), I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 690kg Charolais to £1360 (£197), 740kg Belgian Blue to £1275 (£172) and 690kg Simmental to £1265 (£183), I Hardy, Augher 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1355 (£202) and 680kg Aberdeen Angus top £1265 (£186), R Allen, Loughgall 660kg Limousin to £1345 (£204) 650kg Limousin to £1340 (£206) and 630kg Limousin to £1335 (£212), Dungannon producer 640kg Charolais to £1315 (£205) 630kg Limousin to £1300 (£206) and 590kg Limousin to £1245 (£211).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Streamville Farm, Lisburn 470kg Charolais to £1045 (£222), 490kg Charolais to £1040 (£212), 460kg Limousin to £1025 (£223), 470kg Charolais to £1010 (£215) and 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221), S Kelly, Loughgall 470kg Limousin to £940 (£200), S Connelly, Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £935 (£217) and 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), D Thornton, Kinawley 490kg Hereford to £905, 490kg Hereford to £890, 490kg Hereford to £875 and 480kg Hereford to £845. D Cousley Magherafelt 490kg Fleckvieh to £865and 480kg Fleckvieh to £805. D McLaren, Omagh 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 and 420kg Charolais to £775. R J Steenson, Killylea 490kg Hereford to £800. J Cassidy, Derrylin 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D McLaren, Omagh 370kg Charolais to £790. J McKeown, Dungannon 400kg Hereford to £750, 350kg Friesian to £595 and 320kg Hereford to £505.

STORE HEIFERS: A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling from £188 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £1395 to a high of £216 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1100.

Leading prices: H Erskine, Ballygawley 740kg Limousin to £1345 (£188), 700kg Charolais to £1320 (£188), H Keys Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1230 (£212), 590kg Charolais to £1225 (£207), 630kg Charolais to £1205 (£189), 560kg Charolais to £1140 (£203), 600kg Charolais to £1180 (£196) and 560kg Charolais to £1085 (£194), N Wigham, Fivemiletown 640kg Simmental to £1220 (£190) and 570kg Simmental to £1145 (£201), R Harkness, Crumlin 600kg Limousin to £1205 (£201), S McCaffery, Augher 530kg Charolais to £1140 (£215), G Hobson, Portadown 590kg Simmental to £1125 (£204), E O'Hagan, Armagh 510kg Charolais to £1100 (£216), E Loughran, Armagh 550kg Charolais to £1100 (£200), 560kg Charolais to £1080 (£193) and 550kg Charolais to £1075 (£195), J Cassidy, Derrylin 510kg Charolais to £1090 (£214), 550kg Charolais to £1080 (£196) and 520kg Charolais to £1075 (£195).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Neil Wigham, Fivemiletown 480kg Simmental to £975 (£203), 470kg Simmental to £950 (£202), J Cassidy, Derrylin 440kg Charolais to £950 (£216), C and R Graham, Enniskillen 460kg Charolais to £905. G Willis, Derrylin 450kg Charolais to £820, 410kg Charolais to £820, 430kg Charolais to £775, 470kg Limousin to £775, 440kg Limousin to £755 and 400kg Charolais to £740. Clogher producer 490kg Hereford to £815, 400kg Hereford to £680 and 410kg Hereford to £680. R Little, Newtownbutler 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £805, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £685 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. C Maguire, Trillick 470kg Hereford to £755.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: G Willis, Derrylin 390kg Charolais to £870, 390kg Limousin to £735 and 370kg Limousin to £730. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 380kg Limousin to £780, 380kg Charolais to £770 and 390kg Charolais to £700. Clogher producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 360kg Hereford to £640. H C Stubbs, Lisnaskea 340kg Simmental to £610. R J Steenson, Killylea 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £540 and 310kg Hereford to £490 x 2 D McCarroll, Eskra 380kg Fleckvieh to £500.

WEANLINGS: A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1050 for a 500kg Shorthorn beef (£210) to R McKean, Strabane. Kesh producer 450kg Limousin to £1020 (£226) and 450kg Limousin to £1000 (£222), D McLaren, Omagh 420kg Limousin to £955 (£227) and 410kg Limousin to £945 (£230), F Boyle, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £945 (£215), R J Crawford, Augher 360kg Charolais to £930 (£258) 390kg Charolais to £920 (£236), 400kg Charolais to £875 (£219) 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243), 360kg Charolais to £850 (£236) and 360kg Charolais to £835 (£232), R Pollock, Lisburn 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225) and 390kg Limousin to £855 (£219), G Cullen, Coalisland 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £885 (£239), A Shortt, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £860 (£226), J McElroy, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £850 (£223), J Jackson, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £850 (£230) and 410kg Charolais to £840 (£205) and A Teague Dromore (Tyrone) 330kg Charolais to £840 (£254).

WEANLING HEIFERS: T Grew, Corranny 420kg Charolais to £925 (£220), 390kg Charolais to £845 (£216) and 350kg Charolais to £825 (£236), G Cullen 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £905 (£215), 390kg Charolais to £815 (£209), 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 (£219) and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £755 (£236), F Boyle, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £860 (£187) and 410kg Charolais to £860 (£210), W Cairns, Aghalee 440kg Charolais to £830 (£188) Coalisland producer 320kg Limousin to £800 (£250), P McGovern, Fivemiletown 300kg Charolais to £800 (£266), 310kg Charolais to £800 twice (£266), A Shortt, Omagh 360kg Limousin to £765 (£212) and 310kg Charolais to £755 (£243), F and N Lowry, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £750 (£208), F O'Neill, Ballygawley 310kg Charolais to £750 (£242) and Kesh producer 260kg Simmental to £740 (£284).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Fermanagh producer selling a calved heifer to £1980. N Greenaway, Portadown £1835 and £1705 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1600 and £1455 for calves heifers. Ballygawley producer £1520 for calved cow.

Others sold from £1100.

BREEDING BULLS: A Moore £1350 for Holstein born 02.01.18, R McKean £1300 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus born 06.11.17 and D Conroy £1140 for pedigree registered Blonde d'Aquitaine born 19.08.15.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A steady demand this week again with G M McGrath, Omagh selling a heifer with heifer calf to £1510. P Donnelly, Ballygawley £1500 and £1360 for heifers with heifer calves. J McMahon, Rosslea £1450 for 2010 cow with bull calf. E Walker, Armagh £1300 for heifer with bull calf and £1080 for heifer with heifer calf. C Maguire, Trillick £1110 for heifer with heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1050, £1000 and £870.

Dispersal sale on the evening of Thursday, December 5 at 7pm. 59 springing cows and heifers for S Maguire, Maguiresbridge.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £530 for a Charolais to C McDonnell, Brookeborough. Augher producer £480 for Limousin, R Moore, Fermanagh £350 and £245 for Belgian Blues. Bessbrook producer £320 for Aberdeen Angus, O Mitchell, Eskra £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £260 for Belgian Blue, Fivemiletown producer £260 and £215 for Aberdeen Angus. R W West, Maguiresbridge £260 and £250 for Aberdeen Angus. Lisbellaw producer £260 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

M Thornton, Kinawley £430 for Hereford, Augher producer £405 for Limousin, D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £250 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £210 for Belgian Blue and £205 for Charolais, G McNeill, Caledon £210 for Aberdeen Angus and R Liggett, Clogher £200 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: P J Monaghan, Omagh £670 and £570 for Simmentals. S Cassidy, Tempo £650 for Limousin and £600 x 3 and £590 for Charolais. I and F Loughran, Cookstown £610, £555, £500 x 2 and £410 for Shorthorns, Augher producer £605 for Hereford, M Brown, Newtownbutler £580 and £505 for Simmentals. E Conroy, Dungannon £540 for Hereford and Clogher producer £480 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS: R McGovern, Derrylin £650, £635, 525, £520 and £460 for Limousins. M Thornton, Kinawley £600, £560 and £530 for Charolais, £500 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus, £460, £450, 430x 2 and £425 x 2 for Herefords. M Brown, Newtownbutler £580 and £570 for Simmentals. J Keys, Clogher £575 for Aberdeen Angus and P J Monaghan, Omagh £460 for Simmental.