Cows and calves peak at £1420 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1405 810kg Charolais (174.00).

Heifers peaked at £1150 640kg Simmental (180.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £365 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £330 Charolais.

While cows and calves peaked at £1420 Limousin cow and Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanling cleared to £830 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer (209.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £780 400kg Charolais (195.00).

STEERS (177)

Steer prices topped at £1405 810kg Charolais (174.00) presented by L Beattie, £1390 720kg Limousin (193.00), £1350 730kg Charolais (185.00); C Donaghy £1195 645kg Charolais (185.00), £1100 590kg Charolais (186.00); J Watt £1120 600kg Limousin (187.00); B Hamill £1090 585kg Limousin (186.00); N Marshall £1080 560kg Limousin (193.00), £995 515kg Limousin (193.00); E Scully £1070 570kg Charolais (188.00); S McCloskey £1070 570kg Charolais (188.00); S Robinson £1035 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (185.00); A and P Quinn £1025 555kg Charolais (185.00), £1000 510kg Charolais (196.00), £910 480kg Charolais (190.00); D Allen £1010 530kg Charolais (191.00); W Neville £1000 520kg Limousin (192.00), £990 530kg Limousin (187.00), £970 525kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (185.00); M Donaghy £950 505kg Limousin (188.00); B Conlon £905 430kg Limousin (211.00), £845 425kg Limousin (199.00); P Mullan £855 405kg Charolais (211.00), £780 355kg Charolais (220.00), £735 365kg Shorthorn (201.00), £725 365kg Charolais (199.00); D Jackson £845 430kg Belgian Blue (197.00); F McQuade £820 400kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00); E Hetherington £780 390kg Limousin (200.00), £670 340kg Limousin (197.00), £585 315kg Limousin (188.00); P Gervin £765 400kg Saler (191.00), £745 380kg Limousin (196.00); N Jenkinson £725 385kg Limousin (188.00) and Riverview Farms £700 310kg Belgian Blue (226.00), £700 375kg Belgian Blue (187.00).

HEIFERS (75)

Heifer prices topped at £1150 640kg Simmental (180.00) presented by T Gorman, £1050 580kg Limousin (181.00), £1030 555kg Limousin (186.00), £990 545kg Charolais (182.00); R Black £1095 590kg Limousin (186.00); N Cochrane £1050 510kg Charolais (206.00); J Hegarty £1040 530kg Aberdeen Angus (196.00), £750 390kg Limousin (192.00), £655 355kg Limousin (185.00); L Willis £980 525kg Charolais (187.00); D Litter £970 520kg Charolais (187.00), £925 480kg Charolais (193.00); T Magowan £940 490kg Charolais (192.00), £940 510kg Simmental (185.00), £925 505kg Limousin (183.00); R Newport £920 485kg Limousin (190.00), £875 455kg Limousin (192.00), £790 425kg Limousin (186.00), £790 420kg Limousin (188.00); J Fay £910 470kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); W Ferguson £860 440kg Limousin (196.00); J and G Willis £780 420kg Limousin (186.00); C Henry £770 415kg Limousin (186.00) and T Colbert £760 400kg Charolais (190.00), £710 365kg Charolais (195.00), £680 370kg Charolais (184.00), £590 315kg Charolais (187.00).

DROPPED CALVES (120)

Dropped calf prices remain steady to peak at £365 Hereford bull preented by R Crawford; W Stafford £365 British Blue bull, £340 Hereford bull; K Darling £300 x 3 Hereford bulls; H Quinn £270 Charolais bull, £265 Belgian Blue bull; W Smith £270 Hereford bull, £220 x 2 Hereford bulls; C Loughran £260 Hereford bull, £235 Limousin bull, £220 Hereford bull; D and W Trouton £230 Fleckvieh bull; J Hunter £225 Belgian Blue bull, £200 Hereford bull; W and H Gourley £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £220 x 2 Limousin bulls, £205 Limousin bull; I and A Agnew £200 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £330 Charolais heifer presented by H Quinn; R Crawford £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Hereford heifer; C Busby £225 Hereford heifer, T Quinn £220 x 2 Limousin heifers, £205 Limousin heifer and J Ewing £215 Limousin heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (90)

A smaller entry of weanlings met an excellent trade with male calves selling to £830 400kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00) presented by D Litter, £800 350kg Charolais (229.00), £785 315kg Charolais (248.00), £755 345kg Charolais (220.00), £700 305kg Charolais (230.00); J Fleming £800 350kg Limousin (230.00), £795 345kg Limousin (231.00), £770 335kg Limousin (230.00), £750 330kg Limousin (225.00), £695 255kg Limousin (270.00), £690 300kg Limousin (231.00); K Fox £780 285kg Charolais (272.00); J Gervis £735 330kg Charolais (222.00), £700 270kg Charolais (257.00), £700 290kg Charolais (240.00), £690 265kg Charolais (260.00), £630 220kg Charolais (283.00); G Hill £685 x 3 245kg Charolaiss (280.00); J Weir £650 230kg Charolais (280.00); S Glasgow £650 270kg Limousin (238.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £780 400kg Charolais (195.00) presented by J Fox; J Fleming £680 315kg Limousin (215.00), £620 225kg Limousin (275.00), £600 250kg Limousin (238.00), £585 260kg Limousin (223.00), £560 235kg Limousin (238.00), £560 250kg Limousin (225.00); J Weir £650 315kg Charolais (207.00) and V Anderson £510 235kg Aberdeen Angus (217.00), £490 230kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00), £490 245kg Aberdeen Angus (200.00).