Cows and calves sell to £1,220 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand for all sorts at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, May 14.

This week cows and calves sold to £1,220 for a Fivemiletown producer.

Forward store heifers sold to £1,190 for a 610kg Limousin (£195) and selling to £212 per 100kg for a 500kg Limousin to £1,060 to a Derrygonnelly producer.

Store bullocks sold to £1,050 for a 500kg Limousin (£210) to a Maguiresbridge producer.

Weanling males sold to £885 for a 410kg Simmental and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin from a Derrylin producer.

Weanling heifers sold to £850 for a 390kg Aberdeen Angus (£218) and selling to £290 per 100kg for a 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine from a Newtownbutler producer.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS

Derrygonnelly producer 610kg Limousin to £1,190 (£195) and 500kg Limousin to £1,060 (£212), Maguiresbridge producer 590kg Limousin to £1,115 (£189) and 520kg Limousin to £1,020 (£196). Derrylin producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055. Derrylin producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,010. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £980 and 410kg Limousin to £825.

ST0RE BULLOCKS

Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Limousin to £1,050 (£210) and Rosslea producer 470kg Limousin to £965 and 430kg Limousin to £920 (£214).

COWS & CALVES

Fivemiletown producer £1,220 for cow with bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisbellaw producer 410kg Simmental to £885 (£216), 400kg Charolais to £860 (£215) and 430kg Simmental to £800. Knockaraven producer 390kg Charolais to £860 (£220), Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £850 (£266), 280kg Limousin to £805 (£287) and 320kg Limousin to £780. Rosslea producer 330kg Simmental to £795 (£241), Magheraveely producer 320kg Limousin to £775 (£242) and 260kg Charolais to £680 (£261), Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £770. Springfield producer 320kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £745 (£233), Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £710 (£236), Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £680, 310kg Simmental to £625 and 270kg Simmental to £605. Derrylin producer 360kg Shorthorn to £680.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£218), Newtownbutler producer 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £755 (£290) and 250kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740 (£296), Mackin producer 360kg Charolais to £750. Springfield producer 270kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £680 (£252), Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £680, 350kg Limousin to £660, 310kg Limousin to £635 and 350kg Limousin to £610. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £675. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Saler to £660, 250kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £640 (£256) and 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £625. Fivemiletown producer 360kg Simmental to £645 and 330kg Simmental to £620.

More stock required to supply strong demand.