Cows and calves sell to £1,660 at Armoy Mart

A good show of 123 head last Monday night at Armoy mart met with a good steady trade for all types of cattle.

A special entry of Charolais heifers from Mr D McKinley, Dunloy sold to a top price of £1,270 for 590kgs.

Steers sold to £1,200, cows and calves made up to £1,660.

LEADING PRICES

HEIFERS: Dunloy producer, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,270, 510kgs, £1,000, 570kgs, £1,140, 590kgs, £1,140, 540kgs, £1,105, 510kgs, £1,055, 580kgs, £1,100, 590kgs, £1,100, 585kgs, £1,100. Randalstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 350kgs, £780. Stranocum producer, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £830, 480kgs, £855, 470kgs, £820. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £915. Glarryford producer, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs, £600. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 430kgs, £880, 470kgs, £855. Armoy producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £875, 460kgs, £800, 415kgs, £780.

SUCKLERS: Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue cows, calves at foot, £1,660, £1,620. Ballycastle producer, Charolais cow/heifer calf, £990.

STEERS: Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs, £1,200. Stranocum producer, Limousin, 480gks, £820. Armoy producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £760. Randalstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 400kgs, £730. Ballycastle producer, Hereford, 360kgs, £670, 400kgs, £750. Armoy producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £760. Finvoy producer, Hereford, 440kgs, £830. Ballycastle producer, Friesian, 4 No 550kgs, £865, 3 No 500kgs, £800. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 530kgs, £950, 500kgs, £930.

No sale Monday, July 15.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.