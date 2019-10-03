Cows and calves sell to £1210 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, October 1 sold to a brisk demand for all sorts.

This week cows and calves sold to £1210, store bullocks sold to £950 for 480kg Limousin (£198) and £204 per 100kg for a 450kg Limousin to £920.

Store heifers sold to £925 for a 490kg Limousin (£189).

Weanling males sold to £830 for a 360kg Limousin (£230) reaching £282 per 100kg twice for a 220kg Limousin to £620 and £230kg Charolais to £650 and £279 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £750.

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for a 420kg Charolais (£195) and reaching £255 per 100kg for 210kg Charolais to £535 twice.

COWS & CALVES

Aghalane producer £1210 for cow with bull calf.

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £950 (£198), 530kg Limousin to £935, and 560kg Limousin to £920. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Limousin to £920, 480kg Charolais to £870, 480kg Simmental to £840, 480kg Hereford to £810 and 440kg Limousin to £690. Derrylin producer 580kg Shorthorn to £895, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Rosslea producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £810.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 490kg Limousin to £925 (£189) Corranny producer 470kg Charolais to £870 and 410kg Charolais to £650. Rosslea producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £715, 410kg Belgian Blue to £710, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £830 (£230) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £825. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £810, 270kg Charolais to £750 (£279) 280kg Charolais to £705 and 270kg Charolais to £695. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £785, 360kg Charolais to £765 and 390kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £770, 380kg Limousin to £760, 280kg Charolais to £710, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 320kg Charolais to £625 and 230kg Charolais to £560 (£243), Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Belgian Blue to £670, 330kg Limousin to £670, 270kg Belgian Blue to £580 and 280kg Limousin to £545. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £660 and 300kg Limousin to £560. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £655. Newtownbutler producer 230kg Charolais to £650 (£282), Tempo producer 280kg Hereford to £630 and 280kg Charolais to £590. Boho producer 220kg Limousin to £620 (£282), 240kg Limousin to £535 and 240kg Limousin to £530. Fivemiletown producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £590.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £820 (£195) and 330kg Charolais to £710. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £730 (£228), Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £720 and 300kg Charolais to £665. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £660. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £655 and 280kg Charolais to £610. Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £625 and 290kg Limousin to £625. Ballygawley producer 380kg Hereford to £615 x 2, 360kg Hereford to £540 x 2 and 370kg Hereford to £515 x 2, Aghalane producer 280kg Charolais to £570 and 280kg Simmental to £520. Boho producer 230kg Limousin to £555 (£241) and 290kg Limousin to £495. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais to £535 x 2 (£255) and Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £500 x 2.

