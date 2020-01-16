Cows and calves sell to £1225 at Lisnaskea Mart

An increased entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, January 14 produced a very strong demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply this growing demand.

This week cows and calves sold to £1225.

Store bullocks sold to £1100 for a 570kg Limousin (£193) with a 490kg Charolais to £995 (£203) and a 410kg Charolais to £985 (£240).

Store heifers sold to £955 for a 430kg Charolais (£222) and a 380kg Charolais to £830 (£218).

Weanling males sold to £910 for a 340kg Charolais (£267) with a 360kg Charolais selling to £925 (£257) smaller ones sold to £775 for a 290kg Charolais (£267).

Weanling heifers sold to £880 twice for 350kg Charolais (£251) with smaller ones selling to £575 for a 220kg Charolais (£261).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 570kg Limousin to £1100 (£193), Macken producer 490kg Charolais to £995 (£203), 420kg Charolais to £940 (£224) and 410kg Charolais to £985 (£240), Brookeborough producer 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), Derrylin producer 460kg Hereford to £850, 410kg Hereford to £820, 470kg Hereford to £800, and 470kg Hereford to £770. Fivemiletown producer 420kg Limousin to £800.

STORE HEIFERS

Macken producer 430kg Charolais to £955 (£222), 430kg Charolais to £890 (£207) and 380kg Charolais to £830 (£218) and Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £770.

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer £1225 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Lisbellaw producer sold springers to £900, £865 and £780.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Garrison producer 440kg Charolais to £930 (£211), 320kg Charolais to £700 and 250kg Charolais to £580 (£232), Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £925 (£257), 300kg Charolais to £745 (£248) and 280kg Charolais to £730 (£261), Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Charolais to £910 (£267) and 310kg Limousin to £700 (£226), Newtownbutler producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£228), 340kg Limousin to £735, 310kg Limousin to £685, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £645 and 280kg Hereford to £615. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Simmental to £790 (£226), 310kg Simmental to £690, 330kg Simmental to £680 and 240kg Simmental to £550 (£229), Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £775 (£267), 320kg Limousin to £760 (£237) and 290kg Limousin to £670 (£231), Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £775 (£235), 340kg Limousin to £735, 290kg Charolais to £700 (£241) and 270kg Limousin to £690 (£255), Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £750 (£242), Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £750 (£250), 400kg Charolais to £735, 360kg Limousin to £700 and 310kg Limousin to £680. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Charolais to £745 (£233) and 340kg Simmental to £700. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £715, 280kg Charolais to £655 (£234) and 230kg Charolais to £510. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £700 (£226).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £880 (£251), Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Charolais to £880 (£251) and 300kg Charolais to £630 (£210), Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Limousin to £820 (£221) and 350kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £785 (£224) and 370kg Limousin to £690. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais to £780 (£223), Macken producer 360kg Charolais to £775, 310kg Limousin to £610 and 300kg Limousin to £595. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 330kg Charolais to £595, 260kg Charolais to £560 and 260kg Charolais to £550. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £700 (£233) and 300kg Charolais to £655. Aghalane producer 330kg Charolais to £680. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £670 (£239) and 270kg Charolais to £570. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £610 (£226), Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £595, 280kg Charolais to £570 and 210kg Charolais to £500. Garrison producer 220kg Charolais to £575 (£261).

More stock required weekly.