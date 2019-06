Cows and calves sell to a top price of £1,580 at Armoy Mart

A fine turnout of 200 head last Monday night met with an excellent trade for quality stores but poorer quality was harder to sell.

Steers sold to £1,175, heifers sold to £1,180 for 570kgs and cows and calves sold to a top price of £1,580.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 430kgs, £930, 450kgs, £965. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £895, 420kgs, £925, 450kgs, £930. Drumsurn producer, Charolais, 460kgs, £1,000. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 390kgs, £875, 400kgs, £860. Armoy producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,140, 590kgs, £1,100, 630kgs, £1,180. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 620kgs, £1,130, 670kgs, £1,150, 600kgs, £1,100. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £660, 340kgs, £750. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £860, 400kgs, £840, 310kgs, £710. Finvoy producer, Friesian, 590kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £875. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 500kgs, £820, 520kgs, £780, 540kgs, £780, 560kgs, £810. Ballycastle producer, Belgian Blue, 540kgs, £980, 510kgs, £880. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £860. Ballintoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs, £1,060. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £630. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £1,025, 470kgs, £875. Cairncastle producer, Friesian, 680kgs, £1,085, 570kgs, £930, 690kgs, £1,145, 700kgs, £1,175.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,130, 380kgs, £810, 400kgs, £830, 410kgs, £850. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,020, 460kgs, £990, 470kgs, £990, 500kgs, £1,070, 480kgs, £1,005. Mosside producer, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,030. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,105. Bushmills producer, Parthenais, 270kgs, £615, 320kgs, £720, 300kgs, £675, 290kgs, £675. Finvoy producer, Charolais, 460kgs, £960, 350kgs, £715. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £790, 410kgs, £870. Limavady producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,180, 550kgs, £1,080, 570kgs, £1,170, 510kgs, £930, 580kgs, £1,160, 505kgs, £970, 500kgs, £970. Ballintoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,105. Mosside producer, Charolais, 530kgs, £960, 570kgs, £970.

SUCKLERS

Cushendall producer, second calver - heifer calf, £1,580.

Heifers - heifer calf, £1,200, £1,260.

Fat cows sold to £960 for £650kgs.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.