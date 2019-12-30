Cows and calves selling £1320 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good selection of cattle on offer for the last sale of 2019 sold to a brisk demand for all sorts with cows and calves selling £1320 for a 2011 cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £930 for a 420kg Charolais (£221) £840 for a 390kg Charolais (£215) with smaller sorts selling to £735 for a 280kg Charolais (£262.50) and a 250kg Charolais to £650 (£260).

Weanling heifers sold to £790 for a 370kg Limousin (£213) £785 for a 330kg Charolais (£238) with smaller sorts selling to £615 for a 260kg Charolais (£236) and a 230kg Charolais to £550 (£239).

Leading prices:

COWS & CALVES

Lisbellaw producer 2011 cow and bull calf to £1230, 2009 cow and bull calf to £1100, and 2005 cow with heifer calf to £1080. Derrylin producer heifer with bull calf to £1140.

Incalf heifers sold £740 and £710.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £930 (£221,) 400kg Charolais to £880 (£220), 380kg Simmental to £740, 340kg Simmental to £710, 310kg Charolais to £700 and 320kg Charolais to £720. Magheraveely producer 390kg Charolais to £840 (£215) 290kg Charolais to £750 (£258), Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £780 (£223) 310kg Charolais to £765 (£247) and 280kg Charolais to £735 (£262.50), Lisnaskea producer 410kg Shorthorn to £785 and 260kg Hereford to £490. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £780 (£236), 330kg Limousin to £770 (£233), 300kg Limousin to £740 and 260kg Limousin to £670 (£257, Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £780 (£229) and 300kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £725, 270kg Charolais to £720, 270kg Charolais to £680, 270kg Charolais to £660 and 260kg Charolais to £565. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousins to £720 x 2, Aghalane producer 250kg to £650 (£260), Brookeborough producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £570. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £495 and 240kg Charolais to £480.

Weanling heifers

Aghalane producer 370kg Limousin to £790 (£213) and 330kg Charolais to £785 (£238), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £715 (£238), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £680. Tempo producer 300kg Charolais to £630, 270kg Charolais to £585 and 230kg Charolais to £430. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £615 (£236), Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £600, 250kg Charolais to £590 and 230kg Charolais to £550 (£239), Aghalane producer 290kg Charolais to £605 and 250kg Simmental to £575. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £600 and 320kg Charolais to £570.

The next cattle sale will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.