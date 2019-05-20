Cows and calves selling at £1,750 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good entry of cattle on offer saw cows and calves selling at £1,750 fat cows £1,260 and £166 per kilos bullocks to £1,150.

Heifers sold to £1,175.

Cows with calves: S Allison, Killymore £1,750 and £1,505. Mrs P Lusby, Ardmore £1,260.

Fat cows: R Allison, Killymore 650kg, £131, 640kg at £126. R J Sproule, Castlederg 660kg, £127, 560kg at £132, 520kg at £131, J J Morris, Omagh 730kg at £123, A Paterson, Newtownstewart 670kg at £128, P S McDonald, Omagh 655kg at £124, N Doherty, Newtownstewart 630kg at £126 and T Hempton, Gortin 690kg at £132.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland, Moyle 630kg at £1,150 580kg at £1,110, 510kg at £1,100, 560kg at £1,195, 530kg at £1,000, N Dooher, Donemana 650kg at £1,150, 690kg at £1,135, 600kg at £1,050, 490kg at £970, P O'Hagan, Plumbridge 490kg at £965, 510kg at £945, 470kg at £910, M McShane, Strabane 410kg at £890 and £860, 400kg at £865, 360kg at £850, 380kg at £820, S Hemphill, Castlederg 580kg at £990, C Dooher, Strabane 390kg at £800 and P O'Brien, Glenhull 270kg at £735, 220kg at £700 (£318 per 100kg) and 290kg at £750.

Heifer prices: W T Stronge, Ederney 560kg at £1,165, 490kg at £1,060, 500kg at £1,050, 550kg at £970, T N Dooher, Donemana 590kg at £1,120, 500kg at £980, 550kg at £970, 490kg at £915, I McRae, Castlederg 670kg at £1,035, S Brogan, Gortin 550kg at £965, 490kg at £960, 480kg at £845, 350kg at £725, N Doherty Newtownstewart 960kg at £980, 570kg at £960, K McKeown, Omagh 450kg at £895, 410kg at £820, 400kg at £765, E McMackin, Sion Mills 440kg at £830, T Hempton, Gortin 400kg at £800, Mrs P Lusby, Ardbore 410kg at £780, C Kearney, Drumquin 370kg at £750, 340kg at £740, R McKean, Ballymagorry 350kg at £640 and P O'Brien, Omagh 250kg at £635, 210kg at £615, 230kg at £605.

Friday sheep sale: Jack Lynch 26.5kg at £95, D Millar 22.5kg at £91, Alan Dougherty 22kg at £90, R Hill 20.8kg at £85 and R Patrick 24.2 at £91.

Fat ewes: R Scott £100, £97.05, £80, D Millar £78 and C L McFarland £84.