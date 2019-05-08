Cows and heifers sell to £1,385 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, May 7 maintained their recent trade.

Cow/heifers sold to a top of £179 per 100 kilos for 776k Limousin at £1,385 from an Augher farmer.

Fleshed cows sold from £135 to £159 for 720k Aberdeen Angus £1,155 from a Banbridge farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows in very good demand from £110 to £128 per 100 kilos for 720k at £925 followed by £124 for 670k at £835.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Augher farmer 776k, £1,385, £179.00; Banbridge farmer 726k, £1,155, £159.00; Dungannon farmer 704k, £1,115, £158.00; Jerrettspass farmer 628k, £955, £152.00; Waringstown farmer 622k, £945, £152.00; Newry farmer 660k, £955, £145.00; Dungannon farmer 634k, £915, £144.00 and Dungannon farmer 720k, £1,035, £144.00.

Friesian cull cows

Jerrettspass farmer 720k, £925, £128.00; Jerrettspass farmer 676k, £835, £124.00; Newry farmer 594k, £705, £119.00; Dungannon farmer 668k, £785, £118.00; Newry farmer 718k, £835, £116.00; Benburb farmer 598k, £685, £115.00; Banbridge farmer 724k, £805, £111.00; Dromara farmer 770k, £855, £111.00; Aughnacloy farmer 754k, £835, £111.00 and Newry farmer 726k, £795, £109.00.

CALVES

130 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves to £370 paid for a three week old Charolais followed by £350 paid for a three week old Charolais.

Main demand from £220 to £340 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £320 with a top of £340 for a three week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Charolais £370; Charolais £350; Simmental £340; Limousin £325; Simmental £320; Limousin £310; Simmental £280; Hereford £255 and Aberdeen Angus £245.

Heifer calves

Charolais £340; Charolais £320; Hereford £265; Hereford £250; Holstein £250; Simmental £240; Aberdeen Angus £235 and Aberdeen Angus £215.