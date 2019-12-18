Cows and heifers selling to £1235 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, December 17 maintained a very strong trade.

Cow/heifers sold to £183 per 100 kilos for 670k Limousin at £1235 for a Richhill farmer followed by £175 for a 690k Aberdeen Angus at £1205 for a Richhill farmer.

Fleshed cows sold from £130 to £155 for 660k at £1025 followed by £155 per 100 kilos for 702k Limousin at £1090 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £121 per 100 kilos for a 838k at £1015 from a Newry farmer followed by £120 per 100 kilos for 800k at £965 from a Newry producer.

Second quality Friesians sold from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 674k £1235 £183.00; Richhill farmer 690k £1205 £175.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1025 £155.00; Rathfriland farmer 702k £1090 £155.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £1095 £152.00; Newry farmer 782k £1155 £148.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £1045 £144.00 and Richhill farmer 726k £1035 £143.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 838k £1015 £121.00; Newry farmer 800k £965 £121.00; Armagh farmer 612k £695 £114.00; Markethill farmer 646k £725 £112.00; Dromara farmer 636k £695 £109.00; Markethill farmer 700k £755 £108.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 830k £895 £108.00 and Markethill farmer 754k £805 £107.00.

CALVES

An increased entry of 170 calves sold in a firm demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £360 for a two week old Hereford followed by £355 for a two week old Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves to £295 for a three week old Limousin followed by £280 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £175 to £250 each.

Bull calves

Hereford £360; Charolais £355; Belgian Blue £340; Limousin £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Limousin £325; Belgian Blue £320 and Fleckvieh £300.

Heifer calves

Limousin £295; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £230; Hereford £220 and Aberdeen Angus £215.