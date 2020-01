Cows with calves sell to £1450 at Newtownstewart

A smaller entry on offer saw fat cows selling to £165 per 100kgs.

Bullocks selling to £1290 £605 over £1 per kg and £250 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1250 and £605 over £1.

Cows with calves to £1450.

Heifer prices: T N Dooher Donemana 645kgs £1250, 600kgs £1130; W J Doherty Gortgranagh 530kgs £1120 and £975, 495kgs £1045, 480kgs £1015, 540kgs £900, 505kgs £870; G S Farms Ltd Strabane 640kgs £1055, 615kgs £1040, 520kgs £920; B McKay Sion Mills 570kgs £1000; A Drumquin farmer 430kgs £800, 285kgs £610.

Bullock prices: T N Dooher Donemana 700kgs £1290, 660kgs £1265, 640kgs £1155 and £1145; B McKay Sion Mills 450kgs £1015; R Sproule Castlederg 440kgs £990 and £970, 455kgs £950, 375kgs £850, 390kgs £850 and £835, 410kgs £845, 390kgs £745. R O'Neill Strabane 320kgs £805 ( £252 per 100kgs) 300kgs £750 ( £250 per 100kgs)

Fat cows sold up to £165 per 100kgs for a Red ST offered by M Blee Donemana

Cows with calves sold to £1450 for a 1st calver presented by Mr K Kelly Claudy.