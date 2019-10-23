Coyle, Cournane and Blake among the prizes in the Tryon Grand Prix

Irish riders featured strongly in last weekend’s $384,000 five-star Grand Prix at Tryon in the USA, which was brought forward five hours due to impending heavy rain at the North Carolina venue.

Twelve of the 45 starters made it into the jump-off, with three Irish riders among those who managed to jump clear in the opening round.

Alex Finney won the FEI Jumping Ponies Trophy in Herning (Photo: Ridehesten.com)

Londonderry’s Daniel Coyle secured a fourth place finish with Farrel, when he stopped the clock clear in 35.26 seconds. That left him just ahead of Kerry-born Capt Brian Cournane in fifth with Armik (35.33), while Co Clare’s David Blake finished seventh with Keoki after another clear round in 36.66.

The winner’s prize went to McLain Ward (USA) with Noche De Ronda (32.83) ahead of Eugenio Garza Perez (MEX) in second with Armani SL Z (32.99), while Kristen Vanderveen (USA) and Bull Run’s Risen took third place on the podium (33.68).

On Friday at the same venue, Wexford’s Bertram Allen and Lafayette Van Overis claimed victory in the 1m45 Speed Stake to take the top prize of over €10,000.

Alex Finney scores Irish victory in FEI Jumping Pony Trophy

A brilliant performance from 15-year-old Alex Finney from Co Down and Still Got Me, has seen them take victory in the first qualifier in the FEI Jumping Ponies Trophy (Sunday) at Herning in Denmark.

First to go in the 14-way jump-off, they set a target that proved unbeatable to take the winner’s prize.

Fifth place also went to Ireland’s Rhys Williams with K-Little Hero d’18, while Ryan Sweetnam finished sixth with Kilcummin Cruise.

Speaking afterwards, Alex Finney said: “It has been amazing to ride at this show. It is a great opportunity for us, to get the possibilities to ride at this type of show.

“I am so happy with my pony. He was doing such a great job today.”

The next leg of the FEI Jumping Ponies Trophy will take place at Lyon in France from October 30th to November 3rd.