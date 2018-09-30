Crawford sheep head to Ballymena

Gordon Crawford, from Aghanlane with the help of his two sons Ben and Jack established their Blackface flock in 2013, with him buying ewe lambs from Scotland each year for the last five years.

He explained: “I believe in buying top genetics and keeping my own replacements every year.

“These ewes or tups must have a good carcass, correct on their legs but most of all have character,

“We now run a flock of 125 ewes. We have had some success at the local summer shows with a ram lamb gaining Male Champion at Limavady Agriculture Show.”

He will be his pen leader at the U.R.B.A. Blackface Show & Sale on Monday, October 1, in Ballymena Mart where last year he received 6,000gns for a ram lamb sold to Davy Jackson (Pole) Scotland and another selling for 3,200gns.”