Crowds soar at 100th Clogher Valley show

Local dealer T. McFarland Agri, based in Fintona, Co. Tyrone had a very busy and successful show with new sales being made and new orders taken for new farm machinery and equipment.

Aaron McFarland commented: “Not only did the weather draw the crowd but the show itself is one of the best one day shows there is in the country.”

Clogher show is a hub for genuine business and was the place to be. The centenary year was blessed with perfect weather and there was a good atmosphere and positive outlook to farming.

McFarland’s would like to congratulate and thank the show organisers wishing them every success for the future.