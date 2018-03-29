Crumlin WI hosts dinner and choir enjoys success

President Agnes Beckett welcomed members and guests to the 59th annual dinner of Crumlin WI which was held in the Templeton Hotel.

Following a very enjoyable meal the after dinner entertainment was provided by the talented Chipperfield family who performed a beautiful selection of folk music and song.

The awards were presented by Alison Chipperfield.

The birthday girl was Joan Stephens and the winner of the competition for a humerous postcard was Glenys Stevenson.

Hat-Trick Success for Crumlin WI choir

Hearty congratulations to the ladies of the Crumlin WI who won no less than three trophies at the Women’s Institute Music Festival, which was held in St Mark’s Parish Church Hall in Armagh.

The classes won by the choir were as follows:

The Alice Chestnut Shield for choral folk with ‘Didn’t it rain.’

The Priory Cup for choral piece 2-12 voices and ‘All things bright and beautiful’.

The Arts Sub Committee Cup for song from a show for ‘Master of the House’ from Les Miserables which also won them a standing ovation from the audience.