Crumlin YFC are outstanding in their field

It has been another busy few months for Crumlin YFC.

Recently the club held their annual parents night in early April. With lots practice nights and a great effort from all the members it was wonderful to see such a great performance and all went so well on the night.

The night was concluded with a presentation of the Grassroots Bronze Eco-Club award, which was presented by Orlagh from Ulster Wildlife.

This was awarded to the club due to their hard work through the year to help the environment.

Crumlin YFC members did an amazing job ensuring the award was achieved.

Some of the things the club did to receive the award included planting new woodland areas, a litter pick along the shore of Lough Neagh and made igloos out of plastic milk cartoons to give to nursery schools and also helped reduce waste.

Congratulations to all members who won an award on the night and a massive thank you goes to all who contributed to the charity.

On the night the club presented a cheque for £1,000 to the Macmillan Support Unit at the Antrim Area Hospital.

Several club members attended the AGM and conference in the Londonderry Arms Hotel.

At the AGM and conference the club celebrate even more success.

Linda Steele collected a cup for the club's work with the environment.

At the end of April, the club hosted Newtownards YFC to perform their three act play, Aunt Janet.

This was a great night for all who turned out and many thanks to all who supported the event.

Crumlin YFC are currently working together to create an exciting new programme for the next year but for now the club have organised a summer fun day for all members past, present, and current.

The day will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 2pm at Nutts Corner Market.

The club hope to see a great turnout of members and this is the perfect opportunity for new members thinking of joining to come along and have a bit of fun and see what the clubs is all about.

The afternoon will include machinery handling and other farm related activities.