Cull ewes sell from £70 to £113 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1220 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, October 16th sold in a slightly firmer demand for both fat lambs and store lambs.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 290p per kilo to 305p per kilo paid for 42 lambs weighing 24.1 kilos at £73.50 each from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 302p for 24 kilos at £72.50 from a Moy producer.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 290p per kilo to 305p per kilo paid for 42 lambs weighing 24.1 kilos at £73.50 each from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 302p for 24 kilos at £72.50 from a Moy producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 310p to 342p per kilo for 22.4 kilos at £76.50 each from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by 330p per kilo for 20 kilos at £66 each from a Banbridge farmer.

Store lamb trade was again very firm.

Good quality pens selling from 360p to 407p per kilo for 18 lambs weighing 16.7 kilos at £68 each.

Stronger stores sold to 382p per kilo for 35 lambs weighing 17.8 kilos at £68 each.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £113 each.

Second quality ewes from £40 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Poyntzpass farmer: 24.1k, £73.50, 305p; Moy producer: 24k, £72.50, 302p; Kilcoo farmer: 24.4k, £73, 299p; Middletown seller: 25k, £74, 296p; Moy farmer: 24.5k, £72, 294p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24k, £70.50, 294p and Poyntzpass farmer: 24.7k, £72.50, 294p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Jerrettspass seller: 22.4k, £76.50, 342p; Banbridge seller: 20k, £66, 330p; Coalisland producer: 21.1k, £69, 327p; Portadown seller: 22.6k, £73.50, 325p; Whitecross farmer: 21.2k, £68.50, 323p; Mowhan farmer: 21.8k, £70, 321p; Benburb seller: 21.6k, £68.50, 317p and Armagh seller: 21k, £66.50, 317p.

STORES

Markethill seller: 16.7k, £68, 407p; Portadown farmer: 14k, £56.50, 404p; Markethill seller: 13.8k, £55, 399p; Markethill farmer: 16.1k, £64, 398p; Markethill seller: 16.5k, £64.50, 391p; Cookstown producer: 15.9k, £61, 384p; Banbridge farmer: 17.8k, £68, 382p and Cookstown producer: 14.4k, £55, 382p.