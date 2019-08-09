Culnagechan Liberty and daughter Rathkeeland Phoenix win top prizes

The annual N.I. Limousin Championship was held on Saturday, 27 July 2019 at Randox Antrim Show in the beautiful setting of Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim.

This year the Limousin judging was in the capable hands of Darren Irvine from the Anside Herd, Braehead Farm, Banffs, Scotland.

Male Champion & Intermediate Champion Quinliz Obama with Roger Quinn, David McCammond from sponsors

With a catalogued entry of 48 Limousins local breeders and show spectators looked on as the judging got underway at 9.30am and fortunately, the weather was favourable and the show attracted large crowds.

The Overall Champion, Female Champion and Senior Champion was Culnagechan Liberty exhibited by Crawford Bros, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Born December 2015 Liberty is by Iveagh Gilkes and out of the dam Culnagechan Fruity. Bred by Derek Hume, Randalstown, Co Antrim, Liberty was purchased by Crawford Bros at the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club’s Female sale in August 2018. At the show Liberty was awarded the Clyde Perpetual Challenge Cup, by Antrim Agricultural Show Society and the Bridgeford Saskia Perpetual Trophy for Female Champion which will be presented by the NI Limousin Cattle Club on prize night.

Liberty’s daughter Rathkeeland Phoenix bred and exhibited by Crawford Bros took Reserve Overall Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Calf Champion titles. This February 2019 born heifer calf is by Culnagechan Lazio. Reserve Calf Champion was Johnstown Pedro bred by a newcomer to the Limousin breed, Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone. This January 2019 born bull is by Trueman Idol and out of the dam Ashmara Classygirl.

Male Champion and Intermediate Champion was Quinliz Obama bred by Roger Quinn, Swatragh, Co Derry. This June 2018 born bull is sired by Dinmore Jacot and out of the Sympa daughter Haltcliffe Gabor. Obama is also winner of the Derriaghy Perpetual Trophy which will be presented by the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club on prize night. Reserve Intermediate Champion was Ballyrobin Opium homebred by Joan Gilliland, Antrim, Co Antrim. This June 2018 born heifer is by Wilodge Vantastic and out of the homebred dam Ballyrobin Dolce. Opium was Beef Interbreed Champion at Balmoral in May 2018.

Reserve Calf Champion Johnstown Pedro

Stephen Crawford’s winning team were in the prizes again when Haltcliffe Nijinsky won Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Senior Champion. This February 2017 born bull is sired by Ampertaine Elgin and out of the dam Haltcliffe Jezebelle.

Junior Champion was Pointhouse Oyeah bred by Michael and Kile Diamond, Garvagh, Co Derry. This December 2018 born bull is by Loosebeare Fantastic and out of the dam Pointhouse Jewel. Continuing his winning form Oyeah was Reserve Limousin Champion at Newry show earlier this summer. Reserve Junior Champion was Clydevalley Osaka bred by Robert Clyde, Templepatrick, Co Antrim. This July 2018 born heifer is by Clydevalley Jimbob and out of the dam Clydevalley Gelsea.

The Commercial Championship, for heifers and steers sired by a Limousin bull took place after the pedigree judging. Winning Commercial Champion was Baby Shark from JCB Commercials, Newtownards, a Lorenzo daughter born October 2018 and Reserve Commercial Champion was Tobasco, a Trueman Idol daughter born March 2019, also from JCB Commercials.

The NI Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank all those who entered for this Championship and the sponsors for their continued financial support at this annual event; A I Services (N.I.) Ltd, Greenmount Country Stores, Andrew Hyde Feeds, J A McClelland & Sons, Masons Animal Feeds, Nugent Engineering and the British Limousin Cattle Society. Thanks also go to the hosts Randox Antrim Show and judge Darren Irvine.

Deerpark Nearperfect with Connor Mulholland and Leslie Hood representing Nugent Engineering

N.I. Limousin Championship Class results:

Calf Championship, Class 69 Bull calf aged from 1 January 2019: 1st Johnstown Pedro (C Johnston), 2nd Pointhouse Potter (M&K Diamond), 3rd Clydevalley Power (R Clyde)

Class 70 Heifer calf aged from 1 January 2019: 1st Rathkeeland Phoenix (Crawford Bros), 2nd Johnstown Porsche (C Johnston), 3rd Rathkeeland Poshgirl (Crawford Bros)

Calf Champion Rathkeeland Phoenix, Reserve Johnstown Pedro

Reserve Junior Champion Clydevalley Osaka with Sammy Clyde

Junior Championship, Class 71 Bull aged from 1 July – 31 December 2018: 1st Pointhouse Oyeah (M&K Diamond, 2nd Killydunn Ozzy (M Quinn), 3rd Ballynagerragh Ogeordie (N Megarry)

Class 72 Heifer aged from 1 July – 31 December 2018: 1st Clydevalley Osaka (R Clyde), 2nd Pointhouse Orpha (M&K Diamond), 3rd Pointhouse Opal (M&K Diamond)

Junior Champion Pointhouse Oyeah, Reserve Clydevalley Osaka

Intermediate Championship, Class 73 Bull aged from 1 February - 30 June 2018: 1st Quinliz Obama (R Quinn), 2nd McParlands Ozzy (J McParland), 3rd Jalex Oyeah (J Alexander), 4th Draperhill Obrien (Rodgers Livestock), 5th Tullyglush Oscar P McDonald)

Class 74 Heifer aged from 1 February – 30 June 2018: 1st Ballyrobin Opium (J Gilliland), 2nd Deerpark Olivia (C&R Mulholland), 3rd Ballyrobin Ombrerose (J Gilliland), 4th Lisdrumard Olivia (W T Nesbitt)

Intermediate Champion Quinliz Obama, Reserve Ballyrobin Opium

Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Senior Champion Haltcliffe Nijinsky with Herbie Crawford

Senior Championship, Class 75 Female, maiden or in calf, over 18 mths and under 2 years on day of show: 1st Strathearn Red Oopsadaisy (D Small), 2nd Spage Nora (W&P Campbell), 3rd Spage Nelly (W&P Campbell), 4th Artnagullion Nantoush (J Alexander), 5th Killydun Nina (M Quinn)

Class 76 Uncalved Female over 2 years: 1st Deerpark Nearperfect (C&R Mulholland), 2nd Rathkeeland Nellie (Crawford Bros), 3rd Millcomb Mimi (J McComb)

Class 77 Calved Female over 2 years: 1st Culnagechan Liberty (Crawford Bros), 2nd Ballyaulkin Jaylo (J McComb)

Class 78 Young Stock Bull aged between 1 August 2017 and 31 January 2018

No entries

Class 79 Stock Bull over 2 years: 1st Haltcliffe Nijinsky (Crawford Bros), 2nd Baileys Hanley (C&R Mulholland)

Senior Champion Culnagechan Liberty, Reserve Haltcliffe Nijinsky

Male Champion Quinliz Obama, Reserve Haltcliffe Nijinsky

Female Champion Culnagechan Liberty, Reserve Rathkeeland Phoenix

Overall Champion Culnagechan Liberty, Reserve Rathkeeland Phoenix

Reserve Intermediate Champion Ballyrobin Opium

Junior Champion Pointhouse Oyeah with Kile Diamond and judge Darren Irvine