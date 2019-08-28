Curragh YFC enjoy busiest and successful summer ever

Curragh YFC has had one of its busiest and most successful summers to date.

The success began with William McMaster and Jonathan Kyle coming first and second in the county soil assessment.

Senior tag rugby team

The club was well represented at Balmoral Show in several sections.

After qualifying through the county heat of the machinery handling competition, William McMaster was a member of the County Londonderry team.

The senior girls’ football team had qualified for the finals for the first time, and although unplaced, they thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing in the cattle rings.

The highlight of the show for the club, was when Joanne Bolton demonstrated her artistic skills in the 25-30 floral art competition, to achieve an excellent third place.

Build It team

June saw several members successfully competing in the county stock judging heats. At the Northern Ireland dairy finals, William Bolton achieved an extremely creditable fourth place in the 25-30 section.

Shortly afterwards, the club was delighted to hear that Nicole Wilson (14-16) and Claire Holmes (18-21) were placed second and fourth respectively in the silage assessment for their age groups.

The following evening saw sisters, Cathy and Claire Holmes, travel to Ballymena Livestock Market for the Northern Ireland beef and sheep finals. For the second successive year, Claire was announced as the winner of the 18-21 sheep section, which is an excellent achievement. Not to be outdone, Cathy won the 21-25 sheep competition.

The evening was rounded off with Claire winning second place and Cathy achieving third place in their age groups for beef judging.

Curragh YFC has also fielded junior and senior tag rugby teams, which participated in various competitions, with varying degrees of success. The senior team members were delighted to receive a “Fair Play” award at the County Antrim/County Londonderry heat.

The club also sent a team to the County Londonderry heat of the Build It competition, where they were had to design and build a three tier wooden planter.

The club is well on its way to achieving Bronze status in the Eco Club Grassroots Challenge. To achieve this, members had to complete various tasks, which included building flower boxes to attract bees, increase their recycling and encourage healthy eating. This has proved to be thoroughly enjoyable with silver being the next goal.

Members have also enjoyed the social side of YFC, travelling near and far to attend barbecues hosted by other clubs.

Congratulations are extended to ssistant club leader, Jonathan Kyle, on his recent wedding.

Several weeks later, cub leader, David Caldwell, also walked down the aisle.

The club would like to send its best wishes to both couples.

The committee is currently finalising its winter programme and is looking forward to welcoming new and existing members to its meetings, which commence in September.

For further information, please don’t hesitate to contact the club via its Facebook page.