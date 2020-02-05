Curragh Young Farmers’ Club launch brand new rugby jerseys

Curragh YFC recently launched their new rugby shirts with the help of their kind sponsors Russell Shiels Tyres Ltd, W J Hanna machinery Ltd and Riddell Brothers.

Russell Shiels Tyres has been established since 1997 and is situated at the business garage on Aughrim Road, Magherafelt.

Members of YFC with one of the club's rugby jersey sponsors

Russell Shiels Tyres is a leading tyre business in Magherafelt and also provides vehicle repair, MOT, servicing and roadside recovery.

Russell Shiels Tyres Ltd stocks a wide range of tyres and parts including tyres for tractors and cars.

Russell Shiels Tyres aim to provide a professional, efficient and friendly service.

For more information visit their website www.russellshielstyres.co.uk, or call: 02879444333.

W J Hanna Machinery Ltd is a business situated on Magherafelt Road, Draperstown.

W J Hanna Machinery Ltd sell and service all types agricultural machinery in Magherafelt, including: slurry tankers, slurry pumps, cement mixers, muckspreaders, fertiliser spreaders, front load buckets, land rollers, muck forks, rotavators, trailers and much more.

They also stock a vast selection of general farm hardware including farm oils, hydraulic hoses, hydraulic fittings, hydraulic oils.

W J Hanna are local agents for Nugent Trailers, Fleming Farm Machinery, Redrock Machinery, NC Engineering, Malone Self Loading Wagons, P J Woods trailers, TJ McKenna land levellers, MCM Engineering range of trailers and farm machinery as well as Vicon Fertiliser Sowers, Amazon Fertiliser Sowers and Abbey Fertiliser Sowers.

To contact the business for more info visit the webiste: https://wjhanna.co.uk, email: mjhannamachltd@hotmail.co.uk or call: 02879628459.

The club’s other sponsor is Riddell Brothers a commercial and industrial equipment supplier.

Riddell Brothers is situated on the Carricknakeilt Road, Maghera since the 1960s.

A large number of Riddell Brothers customers are from the agriculture industry as they have been the main Valtra dealer for over 30 years.

The main services that Riddell Brothers provides are the sales of new and used tractors, 4x4 pickups, Tiffmac and Ifor Williams trailers and Hi-spec trailers and feeders.

They also offer Valtra mechandise, Dickies workwear and boots, Draper tools, farm toys and collectables.

They offer a wide range of parts for all their products, plus other brands and selected discounts and promotions throughout the year.

Riddell Brothers offer a next day delivery anywhere in Ireland and also export to anywhere around the world.

For any more information visit their website at: http://www.riddellBrothers.co.uk/ or call: 028 7964 2440.

Curragh YFC would like to thank all sponsors for their support and generosity in contributing to these new rugby shirts and making them possible.