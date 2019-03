Farmers can now avail of greatly reduced prices for BVD cattle tags thanks to an enhanced trading partnership between Fane Valley Stores and world leading tag manufacturer Allflex.

“BVD is an economically damaging viral disease that had gone undiagnosed on many local farms but with the introduction of compulsory BVD testing in 2016, farmers are now aware of their herds BVD status. This has been costly for farmers in terms of time and financial resources required to detect and eradicate it. Fane Valley Stores, part of the farmer owned co-op are keen to minimise these costs for herd-keepers.” explained Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager at Fane Valley Stores.

Pat continued: “By partnering solely with Allflex and having access to their comprehensive range of ear tags, Fane Valley are now able to pass significant cost savings back to their customers through substantially reduced prices for new BVD cattle tags.”

Allflex was founded in 1955 by two New Zealand farmers who wanted an effective way to identify their livestock. Today Allflex is the world leader in livestock identification, identify around half a billion animals a year worldwide, which translates to 16 animals being identified every second with an Allflex tag product. Allflex BVD tissue sampling tags have been used for over a decade and now are by far the most popular choice of tissue sampling tag with farmers across the island of Ireland.

To facilitate any NI livestock farmers wanting to benefit from these greatly reduced prices, Fane Valley stores in conjunction with Allflex for the month of March are providing free applicators to those wishing to switch to this world-renowned brand.

Allflex tags have a proven high retention rate under local conditions and as well as being easy to use, they give a clean cut through the ear ensuring a suitable tissue sample is taken for testing, therefore minimising the chance of any empty samples. All testing of tags sold by Fane Valley Stores is completed here in NI by the world renowned AFBI labs in Belfast.

A full range of livestock identification tags to suit all herds are available through any of the 16 Fane Valley Stores located throughout the province. Most of these Fane Valley Stores have tag printing facilities where tags can be printed on site.

Additionally, every store has dedicated staff who are able to assist with any tagging queries, some of them with up to 18 years’ experience in livestock Identification technology.

To avail of these great savings on BVD tags call into your local Fane Valley Store or phone our tag department direct on 028 9261 0490.